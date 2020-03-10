10.03.2020 08:08:00

More Consistency Needed in Application of Harm Reduction Principles in Australia

Although smoke-free nicotine products are encouraged by public health bodies in other countries as a tobacco harm reduction measure, they remain largely illegal in Australia, finds Frost & Sullivan

SYDNEY, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The lack of harm reduction principles for tobacco use in Australia is inconsistent with their implementation in many other areas of public policy. Alcohol restrictions, needle exchange programmes, legalisation of medicinal cannabis, free condom programmes, and even mandatory bike helmets are just some of the harm reduction measures that have been introduced by the Commonwealth and State/Territory governments in recent years. Although the use of harm reduction principles for illegal drugs has been a key part of national policy since the 1980s, they have not been applied to tobacco.

Frost & Sullivan's latest thought leadership white paper, Harm Reduction in an Australian Context, highlights the history of harm reduction and its application across various behaviours and products, including tobacco. The use of harm reduction principles in public health policy in Australia is also discussed, along with the current status of tobacco harm reduction policies. 

To download the complimentary white paper, please visit: http://frost.ly/40v

"Smoke-free nicotine products (SFNPs) can potentially have a significant impact in areas where smoking rates are relatively high and there is a lack of resources to support existing smokers, such as the Northern Territory," explained Mark Dougan, Director at Frost & Sullivan. "Under current law, only tobacco in its most harmful form—combustible cigarettes—is legally available in Australia, while less-harmful, smoke-free alternatives such as e-cigarettes and heated tobacco are generally prohibited."

This also sets Australia apart from most other developed countries, such as the UK, Canada and the US, where harm reduction principles are being applied in tobacco control policies and SFNPs are seen as an effective tool in reducing harm from tobacco use.

Research conducted by Frost & Sullivan in 2019 found a majority of healthcare professionals in Australia want to see SFNPs, such as e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products, legalised and regulated appropriately in Australia. The survey revealed that nearly 60% of healthcare professionals agreed that these products should be legalised, provided they are strongly regulated to ensure there is no uptake among youth and non-smokers.

Harm reduction principles are being increasingly applied to tobacco use globally, particularly through the regulated use of SFNPs, which:

  • Deliver tobacco and/or nicotine to users in a way that avoids tobacco combustion
  • Avoid much of the harmful chemicals in tobacco smoke
  • Reduce the harm from tobacco/nicotine consumption for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:
Melissa Tan
Corporate Communications, Frost & Sullivan
E: melissa.tan@frost.com
P: +65 68900926

http://ww2.frost.com

 

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

09.03.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Nachhaltige Chancen: Diversifiziert auf die Hydrogen-Specialisten setzen
09.03.20
Oil: Global Ramifications of Falling Prices
09.03.20
Schwarzer Montag am Ölmarkt
09.03.20
Die Panik hat den Markt erreicht | BX Swiss TV
09.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09.03.20
Vontobel: derimail - BRCs auf Indizes mit 55% Barriere
06.03.20
SMI-Erholung bereits wieder beendet
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.03.20
Schroders: Umweltthemen lassen chinesische Städte im Global Cities-Ranking abstürzen
06.03.20
Schroders: Sieben Gründe, warum London trotz Brexit erfolgreich sein wird
27.02.20
Schroders: Die versteckten Stars des europäischen Technologiesektors
mehr
Die Panik hat den Markt erreicht | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warren Buffett empfiehlt Anlegern eine Sache zu tun, bevor sie Aktien kaufen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Schwarzer Montag: Wall Street geht tiefrot in den Feierabend -- SMI schliesst mit massivem Kursverlust -- DAX crasht -- Asiens Börsen letztlich auf Talfahrt
Nach Handelsaussetzung: Wall Street kurz vor Ende des Bullenmarktes
Börsen im Korrekturmodus: So lange dauerten vergangene Abwärtsphasen
Apple-Aktie verliert in schwachem Markt: iPhone-Verkäufe brechen in China um mehr als die Hälfte ein
Ölpreise im freien Fall - Russland setzt Kauf von Fremdwährung aus
Neuer Cybercoin soll Systeme von Bitcoin und Ethereum verbinden
Kaufgelegenheiten? So schätzt Buffett den Einfluss des Coronavirus auf die Märkte ein
Deshalb kommt der Franken zu Euro und Dollar zurück

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX vorbörslich mit grünen Vorzeichen -- Asiens Börsen auf Erholungskurs
Nach dem tiefroten Wochenauftakt stehen am Dienstag die Zeichen in Fernost auf Grün. Auch am heimischen Markt dürfte es wieder aufwärts gehen. Der deutsche Leintindex wird ebenfalls mit einem kräftigen Plus erwartet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;