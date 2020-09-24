24.09.2020 21:33:00

More adults consider life insurance amid pandemic

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The coronavirus pandemic gives millions of Americans—especially younger adults, those with children at home, and minorities—an opportunity to reconsider how they manage their finances.

More U.S. adults consider life insurance amid today's pandemic.

According to a new Unum (NYSE:UNM) survey,* 41% of adults said the pandemic has changed how their family handles finances. And nearly one in four (22%) will consider increasing their life insurance coverage this year.

Most Americans don't understand how much life insurance they need—and 45% don't have or know if they have life insurance—according to the survey.

"The pandemic changed our lives, and it's not a surprise more people are thinking about how they are protecting their families with life insurance," said Chris Pyne, executive vice president of Group Benefits at Unum. "For most people, the ability to earn an income throughout their life is the biggest asset they have."

In nearly half (48%) of households, the death of a family's primary wage-earner would cause financial strain in less than three months.

While 22% said the pandemic caused them to consider adding additional life insurance coverage, the numbers are even higher among several groups, including: households with children (34%), Black adults (36%), Hispanic adults (38%), Generation Z'ers (38%) and Millennials (30%).

When asked how much life insurance they need, more than one in three (36%) of respondents said they just needed the equivalent or double their annual income. And another 28% believe they just need three or four times their income.

In fact, Life Happens recommends people have 10 to 15 times their salary in life insurance coverage for funeral expenses, household bills and future financial obligations, like education or retirement, should a wage earner die.

Talk to your company's Human Resources department to learn about getting life insurance through your workplace or contact a local insurance broker in your area.

*Online research administered between Aug. 25 and Sept. 2, 2020 by Dynata on behalf of Unum among 1,002 U.S. adults.

ABOUT UNUM
Unum Group provides a broad portfolio of financial protection benefits and services through the workplace, and is the leading provider of disability income protection worldwide. Through its Unum US, Unum UK, Unum Poland, and Colonial Life businesses, the company provides disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental and vision benefits that protect millions of working people and their families. Unum also provides leave and absence management services that streamline the leave experience for employers and employees, and stop-loss coverage to help self-insured employers protect against medical costs. Unum reported revenues of $12 billion in 2019 and paid $7.5 billion in benefits.

For more information, connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

(PRNewsfoto/Unum Group)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/more-adults-consider-life-insurance-amid-pandemic-301137840.html

SOURCE Unum Group

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Geberit 531.00
-0.19 %
SGS 2’430.00
-0.25 %
ABB 23.12
-0.52 %
Swisscom 498.40
-0.52 %
Roche Hldg G 331.80
-0.75 %
LafargeHolcim 41.26
-1.69 %
Lonza Grp 566.40
-1.73 %
Zurich Insur Gr 321.90
-1.95 %
CS Group 8.91
-2.15 %
UBS Group 9.97
-2.31 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:17
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.70% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Mastercard Inc, American Express Co, Visa Inc
09:11
Vontobel: derimail - 24% p.a. Coupon mit Apple, Bank of America, United Health - in CHF
07:26
Weekly-Hits: Schweizer Aktienmarkt – Aufgehellte Aussichten / US-Fastfoodketten – Ein schmackhaftes Trio
22.09.20
Magnesium – Abundant and Cheap or a Strategic Blindspot?
22.09.20
Stabilisierung nach Kursrutsch? | BX Swiss TV
22.09.20
SMI verhaut den Wochenstart
21.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Beyond Meat, Danone, Nestlé
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

16:24
Schroders: Was die Massnahmen zur Bekämpfung von Fettleibigkeit und die National Food Strategy in Grossbritannien für die Unternehmen bedeuten
22.09.20
Schroders: Mikrofinanzierung: Weshalb sich in Schwellenländern Investitionen an der Basis als robust erwiesen haben
21.09.20
Schroders: Welche Auswirkungen hätte eine Präsidentschaft von Joe Biden auf Investitionen in den Klimaschutz?
mehr
Stabilisierung nach Kursrutsch? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Relief-Partner NeuroRx beantragt US-Zulassung für Corona-Behandlung RLF-100 - Relief-Aktie legt kräftig zu
Ex-Nationalbankchef Hildebrand offenbar auf "Shortlist" für CS-Präsidium - Credit Suisse-Aktie leichter
Wall Street beendet Tag tiefrot -- SMI schliesst leichter, DAX aber im Plus -- Asiens Börsen gehen vorwiegend stärker aus dem Handel
Euro fällt auf tiefsten Stand seit Juli - aber zum Franken stabil
Johnson & Johnson beginnt letzte Testphase mit COVID-19-Impfstoff - J&J-Aktie stark
Roche erreicht Ziele mit Alzheimer-Kandidaten Semorinemab nicht - Roche-Aktie leichter
Musk verspricht Schnäppchen-Tesla - Tesla-Aktie unter Druck
ams und OSRAM einigen sich auf Beherrschungs- und Gewinnabführungsvertrag - OSRAM-Aktie gewinnt zweistellig
Airbus-Aktie im Sinkflug: Delta will offenbar 40 Airbus-Auslieferungen verschieben
Vifor-Aktie sackt ab nach durchwachsenen Daten aus Ferinject-Studie

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI und DAX tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Am heimischen Markt sowie beim deutschen Leitindex waren am Donnerstag Minuszeichen zu sehen. Die Wall Street unternimmt einen Erholungsversuch. In Asien waren am Donnerstag die Bären am Steuer.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB