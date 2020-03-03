Moravian College announces $1 Million Gift from Robert Verrone '90

BETHLEHEM, Pa., March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Moravian College announced its first $1 million dollar gift in the form of an endowed scholarship from Robert Verrone, Class of 1990. Verrone, founder and principal of Iron Hound Management in New York City established the Emilio and Grace Verrone Endowed Scholarship Fund to provide financial support to students that have demonstrated financial need, presented a strong academic record and show the potential to succeed at Moravian and beyond.

"This gift from Robert demonstrates his commitment to giving back to his community and will pave the way for high school students that may not have the resources to attend a college like Moravian," commented Bryon Grigsby, president of Moravian College. "We're so thankful to Robert for becoming Moravian's first $1 million dollar living alumni donor. By creating this endowed scholarship fund in honor of his parents, Emilio and Grace, Robert has truly set the bar very high for all of our current and future supporters."

First- and second-generation students who have demonstrated an interest in earning a degree in Business from Passaic County, NJ will be given preference for this endowed scholarship, but all incoming first-year students are eligible, should a student filling those criteria not be in the applicant pool.

"This gift from Robert will make a huge impact not only on our future recipients of the endowed scholarship but the entire community that supports Moravian College, year in and year out," commented Jill C. Anderson, CFRE, vice president for Development and Alumni Engagement. "Robert has exhibited tremendous generosity with this gift and the College is extremely grateful that he's made the commitment to support generations of students."

About Moravian College

Moravian College is the nation's sixth-oldest college located in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania offering undergraduate and graduate degrees that blend liberal arts with professional programs. For more than 275 years, the Moravian College degree has been preparing students for reflective lives, fulfilling careers, and transformative leadership in a world of change. Moravian College is a member of The New American Colleges and Universities (NAC&U), a national consortium of selective, small to mid-size independent colleges and universities dedicated to the purposeful integration of liberal education, professional studies, and civic engagement. Visit moravian.edu to learn more about how the Moravian College focus on education for all prepares its students for life-long success.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moravian-college-announces-1-million-gift-from-robert-verrone-90-301015633.html

SOURCE Moravian College