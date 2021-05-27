SMI 11’349 0.4%  SPI 14’620 0.4%  Dow 34’323 0.0%  DAX 15’451 -0.1%  Euro 1.0950 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’032 -0.1%  Gold 1’897 -0.1%  Bitcoin 35’064 2.3%  Dollar 0.8979 0.0%  Öl 68.8 0.3% 
27.05.2021 04:00:00

MoPub welcomes Eileen Keng as Head of Publisher Partnerships, Greater China Region for MoPub

SINGAPORE, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MoPub, a division of Twitter that provides monetization solutions for mobile app publishers and developers around the globe, welcomes Eileen Keng as MoPub Head of Publisher Partnerships, Greater China Region.

Based in Twitter's Asia Pacific headquarters in Singapore, Eileen will develop and implement the regional growth strategy for MoPub, while working with cross-functional teams to propose the best solutions for clients that continue to drive success and customer growth. She will lead the charge to build and cultivate strong relationships with some of the largest Mobile Gaming Publishers across the Greater China Region.

"I am privileged to have the opportunity to lead MoPub in the Greater China Region and help the  mobile app developers and publishers grow their app business holistically. The Greater China Region is one of the fastest-growing markets in the mobile app space and continues to thrive. I'm thrilled to work with the talented MoPub team to unlock more potential by leveraging the strengths of the entire suite of Twitter and MoPub products," said Eileen Keng, Head of Publisher Partnerships, Greater China Region, MoPub.

"Eileen has demonstrated a track record of building and developing relationships within the mobile app industry in GCR. Her deep knowledge of the GCR market, and unique experience working both in the gaming studio and in the advertising tech space make her a tremendous addition to the MoPub team. I am enthusiastic about the opportunities in the growing Greater China Region, which is a key area of investment for MoPub," said Dushyant Sapre, Managing Director APAC, MoPub.

Eileen Keng, Head of Publisher Partnerships, Greater China Region for MoPub

Eileen previously led APAC Supply at Chartboost, and prior to that, she was the Head of Programmatic Supply, APAC at Fyber. Over the past ten years Eileen has built a record-breaking career in the gaming and internet industries. She is particularly strong in driving new business through key accounts and establishing strategic partnerships and reseller/publisher relationships to increase revenue.

Boram Ku, who led MoPub Greater China Region on an interim basis, will fully dedicate herself into a new role as Head of Korea and South APAC, MoPub. Dushyant further added, "I want to thank Boram for the dedication and strategic advice she gave to MoPub's extremely strategic investment market, Greater China. I am confident that Boram will be able to achieve commendable results in her new role."

About MoPub:

#ElevateYourGame with a trusted partner for mobile. MoPub, a division of Twitter, provides monetization solutions for leading mobile app publishers and enables advertisers, agencies, and demand-side platforms to reach their target audiences in mobile apps. MoPub operates the leading mobile in-app exchange, programmatically connecting buyers to in-app inventory around the globe and providing a reliable foundation for app publishers around the world that powers both short and long-term durable business growth. Publishers trust our flexible network mediation solution, leading mobile programmatic exchange, and years of expertise with mobile app advertising to balance their user experience with their revenue goals. Advertisers trust MoPub's transparency and direct access to inventory to connect with audiences where they're spending their time: in mobile apps.

MoPub reaches more than 55,000 mobile apps and supports over 2 trillion quarterly ad requests. MoPub and Twitter are headquartered in San Francisco and have offices around the world, including New York, London, Singapore, and Tokyo. Visit www.mopub.com for more information. 

 

SOURCE MoPub

﻿

