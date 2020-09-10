Mopar Makes It Easy to 'Step' Into Ram Truck

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mopar now offers multiple ways to enhance the functionality and utility of the Ram Truck lineup, the full-size truck segment's cargo-management and storage leader.

The brand's latest retractable center-mounted bed step further enhances Ram 1500's exclusive multifunction tailgate. The step is factory-backed and unique among all pickups, offering customers cargo-access flexibility without compromise.

Ram 1500's available multifunction tailgate features first-of-its-kind 60/40 split swing-away doors that open 88 degrees, making it easy to load bulky items, unload and wash out the bed and allows for easy forklift loading. With one quick push of the foot, the available Mopar bed step deploys from underneath the rear bumper to offer a firm foothold.

"Mopar offers more than 600 quality-tested, factory-backed parts and accessories across the entire Ram lineup," said Mark Bosanac, Head of Mopar Service, Parts and Customer Care, FCA – North America. "Our retractable bed step further enhances the convenience and utility of Ram's industry-leading cargo management and storage system."

Designed to fit specifically with the multifunction tailgate, the Mopar bed step (Part # 82216265AB) is made of high-strength aluminum with a black e-coat finish and is rated for 350 pounds. The manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) is $395 (U.S.).

Additional Ram factory-engineered, factory-backed bed steps available from Mopar include:

Ram 1500 with standard tailgate: Mopar bed step lowers down for easy access and retracts back to stored position within the bumper. The step is load-rated up to 350 pounds (Part # 82215289AG / U.S. MSRP of $365 )

) Ram 1500 Classic: Mopar bed step swings out from the driver's side corner of the rear bumper and retracts back to its stored position. Designed to fit single or dual-exhaust models, the step is load-rated up to 300 pounds (Part # 82214245AD / U.S. MSRP $304 )

) Ram Heavy Duty models: Mopar bed step is manufactured from high-strength aluminum with a black powder-coat finish and load-rated to support up to 350 pounds. Similar to all Mopar bed steps, it lowers down for easy access and retracts back under the rear bumper when not in use (Part # 82215842AE / U.S. MSRP $365 )

All Mopar bed steps are available for purchase as a vehicle option or as a standalone part in the U.S. and Canada. Standard Mopar factory-backed warranty coverage includes two years/unlimited miles from date of purchase or up to the remainder of the new-vehicle's warranty of three years/36,000 miles.

Mopar

Mopar (a simple contraction of the words MOtor and PARts) is the service, parts and customer-care brand for FCA vehicles around the globe. Born in 1937 as the name of a line of antifreeze products, the Mopar brand has evolved over more than 80 years to represent both complete care and authentic performance for owners and enthusiasts worldwide.

Mopar made its mark in the 1960s during the muscle-car era, with Mopar Performance Parts to enhance speed and handling for both road and racing use, and expanded to include technical service and customer support. Today, the Mopar brand's global reach distributes more than 500,000 parts and accessories in more than 150 markets. With more than 50 parts distribution centers and 25 customer-contact centers globally, Mopar integrates service, parts and customer-care operations in order to enhance customer and dealer support worldwide.

Complete information on the Mopar brand is available at www.mopar.com. Mopar is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

