Mopar Introduces New Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) Lift Kits Specifically Tuned for EcoDiesel-Powered Jeep® Wrangler and Gladiator Models

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

New Jeep® Wrangler lift kit available now; new Jeep Gladiator lift kit arrives later this summer

For enthusiasts looking to further enhance the off-road capability of their Jeep® Wrangler or Gladiator, Mopar and Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) are introducing new specifically tuned 2-inch lift kits for EcoDiesel-powered Jeep models.

"Our comprehensive Jeep portfolio includes more than 500 factory-engineered, quality-tested, off-road performance parts and accessories," said Mark Bosanac, Head of Mopar Service, Parts and Customer Care, FCA – North America. "At Mopar, we'll continue to fill our catalog with ultra-capable, factory-backed features that resonate with Jeep fans."

Both lift kits are validated to OEM specs in order to manage the increased vehicle curb weight and to deliver heightened ground clearance and higher approach/departure angles needed for larger tires. Specific features include:

Suspension articulation is increased 18 percent from stock for enhanced off-road vehicle capability

Larger 2.5-inch-diameter (versus 2-inch-diameter stock) aluminum-body FOX monotube shock absorbers are specifically tuned for increased weight capacity, durability and cooling during off-road conditions

Springs are specifically tuned for the diesel-engine application, which optimizes the dynamic performance in all on- and off-road driving conditions

Longer front lower control arms (versus stock control arms) offer ideal caster settings, while unique heavy-duty bushings provide improved vehicle control and assist with suspension articulation

Direct bolt-on kit requires no drilling, cutting or welding

Each JPP lift kit includes four springs, four FOX shocks, front lower control arms, front and rear stabilizer links, front and rear bump stops, various fasteners and JPP badge, all packaged in a custom, reusable wooden crate with the JPP logo.

The JPP Wrangler lift kit (Part #: 77072399AE) is available for purchase now, while the new JPP Gladiator lift kit (Part #: 77072469AC) will be available in late summer. The manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) for each kit is $1,495.

When oversize tires (33 inches in diameter and larger) are installed, the Mopar Vehicle Protection (MVP) Custom Calibration option reconfigures the vehicle speedometer and odometer calibrations for accurate gauge readings. The available option has an MSRP of $125.

Factory Warranty

Standard Mopar accessory warranty coverage for both lift kits includes two years/unlimited miles from date of purchase or up to the remainder of the new vehicle's warranty of three years/36,000 miles.

MVP also offers optional, additional lift kit coverage when combined with a purchase of one of the mechanical plan warranty offerings. Plan terms range from 5-8 years and up to 125,000 miles for new vehicles. Please visit your nearest FCA dealership for additional information.

Mopar

Mopar (a simple contraction of the words MOtor and PARts) is the service, parts and customer-care brand for FCA vehicles around the globe. Born in 1937 as the name of a line of antifreeze products, the Mopar brand has evolved over more than 80 years to represent both complete care and authentic performance for owners and enthusiasts worldwide.

Mopar made its mark in the 1960s during the muscle-car era, with Mopar Performance Parts to enhance speed and handling for both road and racing use, and expanded to include technical service and customer support. Today, the Mopar brand's global reach distributes more than 500,000 parts and accessories in more than 150 markets. With more than 50 parts distribution centers and 25 customer-contact centers globally, Mopar integrates service, parts and customer-care operations in order to enhance customer and dealer support worldwide.

Complete information on the Mopar brand is available at www.mopar.com. Mopar is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

SOURCE FCA