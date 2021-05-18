|
18.05.2021 16:52:00
Moore Kuehn, PLLC Encourages Investors of DNMR, ATER, or PCT to Contact Law Firm
NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims involving directors and officers regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties related to whether insiders caused their companies to make false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that:
- Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE: DNMR)
Danimer or its officers and directors made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Danimer had deficient internal controls; (ii) as a result, the Company had misrepresented, inter alia, its operations' size and regulatory compliance; and (iii) the Company had overstated Nodax's biodegradability, particularly in oceans and landfills.
- Aterian (NASDAQ: ATER)
Aterian or its officers and directors made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's organic growth is plummeting; (2) the Company's recent, self-lauded acquisitions were overpayments for flawed assets from questionable sources; (3) Aterian's proposed artificial intelligence software is a flawed product that lacks customer interest; and (4) Aterian uses rebate programs and paid or artificial reviews to pump up their product offerings.
- PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT)
PureCycle or its officers and directors made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the technology PureCycle licensed from Procter & Gamble is not proven and presents serious issues even at lab scale; (ii) the challenges posed by the availability and competition for the raw materials necessary to commercialize the licensed technology are significant; (iii) PureCycle's financial projections are baseless; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
If you own DNMR, ATER, or PCT please contact Fletcher Moore, Esq. by email at fmoore@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. There is no cost to you. Moore Kuehn is a New York-based law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers.
Please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-shareholder-derivative-litigation/
Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
Moore Kuehn, PLLC
Fletcher Moore, Esq.
30 Wall Street, 8th Floor
New York, New York 10005
fmoore@moorekuehn.com
(212) 709-8245
