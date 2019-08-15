Moonlighting Announces Partnership with Kelly Services

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Moonlighting, a leading mobile on-demand hiring platform and Kelly Services (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB), a global leader in providing workforce solutions, today announced a new strategic partnership. The collaboration provides Kelly access to independent talent communities by leveraging Moonlighting's new Blockchain Profile Management System, due to launch in August 2019.

In April 2019, Moonlighting announced its investment from FinLab EOS VC Fund, a venture capital fund backed by FinLab AG and Block.one, one of the largest companies in blockchain and the publisher of the blockchain protocol EOSIO. Moonlighting's Blockchain Profile Management Solution will run on the EOSIO protocol and allow job seekers to create trusted work profiles and transport them to other freelance and gig marketplaces.

"This strategic partnership, initiated through the Kelly Innovation Fund, supports the application of blockchain in human capital environments," said John Healy, Vice President and Managing Director of Kelly's Office of the Future of Work. "Mobile technology, self-service, and the platform economy are all priorities for the modern workforce, and with data privacy emerging with an ever-increasing focus, we expect blockchain technology to offer even greater opportunities for a more efficient and secure process in the upcoming years."

Along with Block.one's EOS VC Fund, Kelly Services joins an impressive group of partners including three of the largest news media companies in the US (Gannett, McClatchy and Tribune). Moonlighting's hiring solutions can be found in over 150 news media sites including the Chicago Tribune, LA Times, the Miami Herald, New York Daily News, and USA TODAY.

"Block.one's EOS VC division continues to support endeavors that bring real world solutions to life for blockchain," shared Paul Grotowski, COO of EOS VC. "We're excited to see the EOSIO protocol at work and in action for something meaningful like helping people find work."

About Moonlighting

Moonlighting's on-demand hiring solution empowers people to earn extra money and hire talented professionals quickly creating a virtual marketplace for freelancers and small businesses to hire or be hired directly from mobile devices. With a blockchain supported platform, Moonlighting provides a full turnkey solution with a suite of tools to empower millions of independent workers and recruiters worldwide. Moonlighting is a privately held, Charlottesville, VA-based company built from the ground up for the gig economy. For more information, please visit https://www.moonlighting.com

About Kelly Services®

Kelly Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB) connects talented people to companies in need of their skills in area including Science, Engineering, Education, Office, Contact Center, Light Industrial, and more. We're always thinking about what's next in the evolving world of work, and we help people ditch the script on old ways of thinking and embrace the value of all workstyles in the workplace. We directly employ more than 500,000 people around the world, and we connect thousands more with work through our global network of talent suppliers and partners in our outsourcing and consulting practice. Revenue in 2018 was $5.5 billion. Visit kellyservices.com and let us help with what's next for you.

About EOS VC

Block.one's EOS VC program offers developers and entrepreneurs the funding they need to create community-driven businesses leveraging EOSIO. It provides support through venture capital partnership funds that primarily aim to achieve sustained utilization of the EOSIO ecosystem by investing in a concentrated and diversified portfolio of blockchain-focused companies building on the EOSIO software.

The EOS VC initiative is dedicated to fostering a global network of individuals from a number of disciplines through our engagement events. As part of the mission and vision, EOS VC engages with the blockchain developer community on a regular basis.

About FinLab AG

Stock market listed company FinLab AG (WKN 121806 / ISIN DE0001218063 / ticker symbol: A7A.GR) is one of the first and largest company builders and investors focused on the Financial Services Technologies ("FinTech") sector. FinLab focuses on developing German FinTech startups and providing venture capital for their financial needs, whereby in each case the aim is a long-term participation and ongoing support of the investment. FinLab also invests globally, as part of venture rounds, in FinTech companies, primarily in the USA and Asia.

SOURCE Moonlighting