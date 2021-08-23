SMI 12’416 0.1%  SPI 15’918 0.2%  Dow 35’120 0.7%  DAX 15’808 0.3%  Euro 1.0730 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’148 0.6%  Gold 1’788 0.5%  Bitcoin 44’914 4.8%  Dollar 0.9175 -0.1%  Öl 65.0 -2.3% 
23.08.2021 00:30:00

Moonbug Entertainment Increases CoComelon's Reach Across China Through Expanded Partnership With Tencent Video

Now Five of Moonbug's Popular IPs are Available on China's Leading Video Platform

LONDON, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moonbug Entertainment Ltd., today announced its continued expansion with Tencent, bringing the global kids YouTube preschool series CoComelon to Tencent Video, China's biggest streaming platform. 180 episodes of the playful and educational 3D animated series are now available in both English and Mandarin to over 900 million users in China.

CoComelon

"Continued global expansion for our kids' brands is our mission at Moonbug, and this marks our second strategic partnership with the leading video-on-demand platform Tencent Video," said Nicolas Eglau, Managing Director EMEA & APAC, Moonbug. "China is an essential market for us, and adding our most successful IP to Tencent's content offering is a massive testament to our global ambitions for the brand."

Being the second biggest YouTube channel in the world generating over 2.6 billion monthly views, CoComelon teaches children how to take on everyday activities and role models positive behavior. Kids can easily relate to the universal themes and familiar narratives such as eating your vegetables, learning to tie your shoes and getting ready for bed. With its bright and bold colors and cheerful nursery rhymes and phrases, CoComelon attracts children to sing and dance along with Baby JJ and his siblings as they learn letters, numbers, animal sounds, colors and more. 

Moonbug initially partnered with Tencent in September 2020 to make four of Moonbug's leading IPs, Go Buster, Playtime with Twinkle, The Sharksons and KiiYii available to the platform's users. 

About Moonbug Entertainment
Moonbug Entertainment is an award-winning global entertainment company behind some of the most popular kids' titles in the world. Moonbugs lineup includes global sensations CoComelon, Blippi, Little Baby Bum, My Magic Pet Morphle, Supa Strikas, Go Buster, Playtime with Twinkle, Gecko's Garage, ARPO and many more which are available in 27 languages.

In just three years, it has become a kids programming powerhouse with a library of more than 550 hours of content, which is distributed on more than 100 platforms globally, including YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Sky, Tencent, Youku and Roku. In May of 2020, Tubular Labs named Moonbug one of the leading digital kids' entertainment companies in the world based on the total number of minutes watched worldwide.

About Tencent Video
Tencent Video is the leading online video streaming platform in China. With an extensive content library of drama series, films, variety shows, animation, sports, documentaries, news and many more, Tencent Video provides the best entertainment experience to audiences across different platforms and devices.

 

SOURCE Moonbug

﻿

