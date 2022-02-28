SMI 11’987 3.0%  SPI 15’154 2.9%  Dow 34’059 2.5%  DAX 14’567 3.7%  Euro 1.0336 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’971 3.7%  Gold 1’909 1.0%  Bitcoin 35’046 0.2%  Dollar 0.9259 0.0%  Öl 102.6 4.1% 
Bis zu 1'000 CHF Cash Bonus
CNH Industrial Aktie [Valor: 22447447 / ISIN: NL0010545661]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.02.2022 07:20:00

Moody’s Investors Service upgrades senior unsecured rating of CNH Industrial N.V. from Baa3 to Baa2

CNH Industrial
15.00 CHF -14.35%
Kaufen Verkaufen

London, February 28, 2022

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI), announces that on February 25, 2022, Moody’s Investors Service upgraded the senior unsecured rating of CNH Industrial N.V. and its subsidiaries CNH Industrial Capital LLC, CNH Industrial Finance Europe S.A., CNH Industrial Capital Australia Pty. Limited and CNH Industrial Capital Canada Ltd. from Baa3 to Baa2. The outlook is stable.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its five core Brands: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and STEYR, supplying 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment delivering a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial’s 35,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnhindustrial.com

For news from CNH Industrial and its Brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com

Contacts:

Media Relations
Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

Investor Relations
Email: investor.relations@cnhind.com

Attachments


BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu CNH Industrial N.V. Reg. Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu CNH Industrial N.V. Reg. Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Alexander Berger: Kalter Krieg 2.0? | BX Swiss TV

Die Ukraine-Krise beschäftigt nach wie vor die Märkte. Die aktuelle Situation erinnert an die Umstände des kalten Krieges. Wie reagiert die Börse auf die aktuellen Geschehnisse? Nach kurzen Abwärtstrends haben sich die Kurse bereits wieder stabilisiert.

Sind in naher Zukunft noch weitere Kurseinbrüche aufgrund der Unsicherheit am Markt denkbar? Ist der Westen abhängig vom Rohstofflieferanten Russland? Durch die Sanktionen und dem Stopp der Nord Stream 2 Pipeline könnten sich die Energie und Rohstoffpreise in der nächsten Zeit erhöhen. Steigen durch die Krise die Gas- bzw. Rohstoffpreise drastisch an?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Alexander Berger, Asset Manager bei Daubenthaler & Cie. GmbH im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG. Ausserdem gibt Alexander Berger eine Einschätzung darüber, welche Chancen und Risiken die aktuelle Lage bietet.

Alexander Berger: Kalter Krieg 2.0? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

25.02.22 Puma rechnet 2022 mit Wachstum – Aktionäre nicht überzeugt
25.02.22 Börsen im Kriegsmodus
25.02.22 Alexander Berger: Kalter Krieg 2.0? | BX Swiss TV
25.02.22 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy haussiert
25.02.22 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Doppel-Top im Chart / Nestlé – Rückfall in den Abwärtstrend?
24.02.22 Vontobel: derimail - Ein starkes Paar - BRC mit fixer Laufzeit auf zwei Basiswerte
22.02.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna
17.02.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
29.11.21 Lyxor: US Spotlight: Digital Transformation and Disruption
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

BP-Aktie: BP löst sich von Anteilen am russischen Energieriesen Rosneft
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co.: Ukraine erhält offenbar Krypto-Spenden in Millionenhöhe
Im Fall von Swift-Ausschluss: Russland könnte Kryptowährungen als Alternative nutzen
GAZPROM-Aktie: GAZPROM hält an Lieferung von russischem Gas an Europa fest
Krypto-Jahr 2022: Ist in diesem Jahr der optimale Einstiegszeitpunkt für Bitcoin & Co. gekommen?
USA und EU planen Ausschluss russischer Banken aus Swift
Dritter Tag der Ukraine-Invasion: Debatte um Swift-Sanktion
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Marktgrösse Warren Buffett vermeldet deutlich gesteigerten Gewinn
Bullishe Prognose: FSInsight-Experten halten Bitcoin-Kurs von 200'000 US-Dollar für realistisch
Deutschland liefert Waffen an die Ukraine

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit