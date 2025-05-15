Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Moody's Investor Services Upgrades Teva Amid Continued Success of Pivot to Growth Strategy

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
13.09 CHF -11.20%
TEL AVIV, Israel, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teva Pharmaceuticals (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) today announced that Moody's Investor Services ("Moody's”) has raised the company's corporate credit rating to Ba1, outlook stable; from Ba2, outlook positive.

Moody's report cites the Company's strengths which include significant global scale, ongoing growth in the company’s branded franchises, stabilization of the company’s generics business, focus on debt reduction and resolution of various legal liabilities https://ratings.moodys.com/ratings-news/443085.

"This is a testament to the consistent performance of Teva as a result of the company’s Pivot to Growth strategy,” said Eli Kalif, Chief Financial Officer, Teva Pharmaceuticals. "This upgrade is expected to improve both our cost of debt, and our access to an enhanced base of investors.”

About Teva
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) is a different kind of global biopharmaceutical leader, one that operates across the full spectrum of innovation to reliably deliver medicines to patients worldwide. For over 120 years, Teva’s commitment to bettering health has never wavered. Today, the company’s global network of capabilities enables its 37,000 employees across 57 markets to advance health by developing medicines for the future while championing the production of generics and biologics. We are dedicated to addressing patients’ needs, now and in the future. Moving forward together with science that treats, inspired by the people we serve. To learn more about how Teva is all in for better health, visit www.tevapharm.com.

Teva Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on management’s current beliefs and expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from that expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "should,” "expect,” "anticipate,” "estimate,” "target,” "may,” "project,” "guidance,” "intend,” "plan,” "believe” and other words and terms of similar meaning and expression in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our ability to successfully compete in the marketplace, including our ability to develop and commercialize additional pharmaceutical products; our ability to successfully execute our Pivot to Growth strategy, including to expand our innovative and biosimilar medicines pipeline and profitably commercialize the innovative medicines and biosimilar portfolio, whether organically or through business development, to sustain and focus our portfolio of generic medicines, and to execute on our organizational transformation and to achieve expected cost savings; and other factors discussed in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2025 and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, including in the section captioned "Risk Factors” and "Forward Looking Statements.” Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Teva Media InquiriesTevaCommunicationsNorthAmerica@tevapharm.com
Teva Investor Relations InquiriesTevaIR@Tevapharm.com

