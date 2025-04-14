Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’493 2.3%  SPI 15’433 2.1%  Dow 40’599 1.0%  DAX 20’909 2.6%  Euro 0.9341 0.8%  EStoxx50 4’904 2.4%  Gold 3’204 -1.0%  Bitcoin 69’686 1.8%  Dollar 0.8246 0.5%  Öl 65.0 0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Logitech2575132
Top News
Martullo-Blocher: Zölle für EMS-CHEMIE praktisch keine direkten Auswirkungen - Aktie gewinnt
Salzgitter-Aktie in Rot: Salzgitter beendet Übernahmegespräche mit Konsortium
S&P 500-Wert Philip Morris-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Philip Morris von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen
S&P 500-Papier MasterCard-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem MasterCard-Investment von vor 3 Jahren verdient
NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel Netflix-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Netflix von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

14.04.2025 16:05:00

Moody's has upgraded Coop Pank's covered bonds rating to Aa1

Coop Pank AS Registered Shs
2.10 EUR 0.48%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Moody's Investors Service has upgraded the rating of covered bonds issued by Coop Pank AS (Coop Pank) from Aa2 to Aa1.

When upgrading the rating, the international rating agency Moody's has analyzed Coop Pank's covered bond issue, taking into account, among other things, the credit quality of the mortgage loans used as collateral, the issuer's activities and the Estonian legal framework, as well as market risks and the economic environment.

Read more: https://ratings.moodys.com/ratings-news/441062

In March of this year, Coop Pank issued the first 250 million euros of 4-year covered bonds within the framework of the 750 million euro covered bond program. The covered bonds are listed on the Euronext Dublin stock exchange.

According to Paavo Truu, CFO of Coop Pank, the rating upgrade is a recognition of both Coop Pank and the Estonian financial system and the legal framework regarding covered bonds as a whole.

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking reached 211,000. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 320 stores.

Additional information:
Paavo Truu
CFO
Phone: 5160 231
E-mail: paavo.truu@cooppank.ee



Nachrichten zu Coop Pank AS Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Coop Pank AS Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Trane Technologies, Deutsche Boerse & Euronext mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ Trane Technologies
✅ Deutsche Boerse
✅ Euronext N.V

Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz oder Olivia Hähnel über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Trane Technologies, Deutsche Boerse & Euronext mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

13:34 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: US-Dollar unter Druck
12:17 Logo WHS Börsenwende dank Zollpause? Marktausblick für DAX, Dow, EUR/USD & Aktien (Palantir, Nvidia, Nike,..)
09:06 SMI vor freundlichem Wochenauftakt
08:30 CME CF Cryptocurrency benchmarks: frequently asked questions
11.04.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 13.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Adecco, Straumann, Swatch
11.04.25 SG-Marktüberblick: 11.04.2025
10.04.25 Julius Bär: 14.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (52%) auf ABB Ltd, Cie Financiere Richemont SA, Logitech International SA
10.04.25 Stürmische Zeiten und Renditeoptimierungsprodukte
09.04.25 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Trane Technologies, Deutsche Boerse & Euronext mit François Bloch
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’932.61 19.42 B0ZSEU
Short 12’162.12 13.97 B9NSJU
Short 12’642.67 8.71 BTHSUU
SMI-Kurs: 11’520.29 14.04.2025 16:04:32
Long 10’981.89 19.75 BQFSFU
Long 10’740.00 13.85
Long 10’278.54 8.95 VSSM6U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Zollkonflikt im Fokus: SMI und DAX legen kräftig zu -- US-Börsen stärker -- Börsen in Asien letztlich mit Gewinnen
Holcim-Aktie gewinnt: Aktionäre erhalten Amrize-Aktie bei Spin-Off
Tesla-Aktie vor technischem Signal: Todeskreuz naht
Tesla-Aktie im Blick: Warum Steve Wozniak dem E-Auto-Pionier den Rücken kehrt
Spannung bei NVIDIA: Analysten blicken auf Kursentwicklung bis zum 15. Mai
Apple und NVIDIA im Fokus: US-Zölle sorgen weiter für Unsicherheit
Experten bleiben für NVIDIA-Aktie bullish - BoA sieht mehr als 80 Prozent Aufwärtspotenzial
Roche-Aktie höher: EU-Zulassung für Krebs-Kombination
Schwacher Handel: NASDAQ 100-Börsianer treten zum Handelsstart den Rückzug an

Top-Rankings

KW 15: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 15: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 15: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}