|
21.12.2023 18:00:00
Moody’s affirms A1 ratings with a Stable Outlook
Moody’s affirms A1 ratings with a Stable Outlook
On the 21st of December 2023, Moody’s affirms ageas SA/NV and AG Insurance A1 Insurance Financial Strength Rating with Stable Outlook.
The A1 Insurance Financial Strength Rating on ageas SA/NV is based on the financial strength of the entire Ageas Group and the A1 Insurance Financial Strength Rating on AG Insurance reflects the company’s strong stand-alone credit profile.
Ageas is a listed international insurance Group with a heritage spanning almost 200 years. It offers Retail and Business customers Life and Non-Life insurance products designed to suit their specific needs, today and tomorrow, and is also engaged in reinsurance activities. As one of Europe's larger insurance companies, Ageas concentrates its activities in Europe and Asia, which together make up the major part of the global insurance market. It operates successful insurance businesses in Belgium, the UK, Portugal, Turkey, China, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, and the Philippines through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries and long-term partnerships with strong financial institutions and key distributors. Ageas ranks among the market leaders in the countries in which it operates. It represents a staff force of about 44,000 people and reported annual inflows of more than EUR 16 billion in 2022.
Attachment
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu ageas NV
Analysen zu ageas NV
Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Adobe & Wolters Kluwer mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: Transdigm, West Pharmaceuticals & Synopsys
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
|10:00
|Schroders: Peak rates? Options for investors
|14.12.23
|Schroders: Schroders Economics Lens Q4 2023
|13.12.23
|Schroders: Is China’s power sector on track to meet decarbonisation goals?
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI letztlich mit Verlusten -- DAX-Anleger nehmen schlussendlich Gewinne mit --- Erneut uneinheitliche Entwicklung an Asiens Börsen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt waren am Donnerstag Verluste zu sehen. Auch Anleger in Deutschland machten Kasse. Die US-Börsen gewinnen am Donnerstag hinzu. In Fernost fanden die Märkte abermals keine einheitliche Richtung.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}