Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’541 -0.8%  SPI 15’375 -0.8%  Dow 43’269 -0.3%  DAX 19’060 -0.7%  Euro 0.9351 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’751 -0.8%  Gold 2’632 0.8%  Bitcoin 81’002 1.3%  Dollar 0.8829 0.0%  Öl 73.3 0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Relief Therapeutics125112599Stadler Rail217818Sunrise Communications138622040Lonza1384101DocMorris4261528Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Holcim1221405
Top News
High-Speed trifft auf Nachhaltigkeit: Tesla Model S als Streifenwagen
Bitcoin im Blick: Die neuesten Krypto-News, die jeder kennen sollte
Experte warnt vor drastischer Korrektur der NVIDIA-Aktie
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: Verliert Meta die Lizenz zum Löschen? Alphabet und Tesla - neuer Rahmen für selbstfahrende Autos
Positionen ausgebaut: Diese Aktien befinden sich in dritten Quartal 2024 im Depot von George Soros
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Monument Mining Aktie [Valor: 3218862 / ISIN: CA61531Y1051]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
20.11.2024 01:26:10

Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Monument Mining
0.28 CAD 0.00%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monument Mining Limited (TSX-V: MMY and FSE: D7Q1) ("Monument” or the "Company”) is pleased to announce the results from its Annual General Meeting of shareholders (the "AGM”) held on November 19, 2024 in Vancouver, B.C.

The Company has received record high participation for the AGM. Resolutions tabled as proposed in the Information Circular dated on October 7, 2024 were all passed with more than 97% "For” for each, including: fixing the number of board members for the ensuring year at five, being Graham Dickson, Cathy Zhai, Zaidi Harun, Dato’ Sia Hok Kiang, and Jean-Edgar de Trentinian, and appointing Grant Thornton LLP as auditors.

Graham Dickson, Chairman of the meeting commented, "2024 was a remarkable year for the Company with strong cash flow from Gold production at the flotation plant at the Selinsing gold mine in Malaysia. As we move into fiscal 2025 our team remains dedicated to developing and expanding our mineral assets to enhance the Company’s value for all stakeholders. We extend our heartfelt thanks to all shareholders that participated by voting in this year’s meeting.”

For more information on these matters, please refer to Monument's Information Circular, available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or visit our website at www.monumentmining.com.

About Monument

Monument Mining Limited (TSX-V: MMY, FSE: D7Q1) is an established Canadian gold producer that 100% owns and operates the Selinsing Gold Mine in Malaysia and the Murchison Gold Project in the Murchison area of Western Australia. It has 20% interest in Tuckanarra Gold Project jointly owned with Odyssey Gold Ltd in the same region. The Company employs approximately 250 people in both regions and is committed to the highest standards of environmental management, social responsibility, and health and safety for its employees and neighboring communities.

Cathy Zhai, President and CEO
Monument Mining Limited
Suite 1580 -1100 Melville Street
Vancouver, BC V6E 4A6

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION visit the company web site at www.monumentmining.com or contact:

Richard Cushing, MMY Vancouver, T: +1-604-638-1661 x102, rcushing@monumentmining.com

"Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release includes statements containing forward-looking information about Monument, its business and future plans ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that involve expectations, plans, objectives or future events that are not historical facts and include the Company's plans with respect to its mineral projects, expectations regarding the completion of the ramp-up period to target production level at Selinsing and the timing thereof, expectations regarding the Company’s continuing ability to source explosives from suppliers, expectations regarding completion of the proposed storage shed and ammonium nitrate depot and the timing thereof, and the timing and results of the other proposed programs and events referred to in this news release. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". The forward-looking statements in this news release are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and certain other factors include, without limitation: risks related to general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; uncertainties regarding the results of current exploration activities; uncertainties in the progress and timing of development activities, including those related to the ramp-up process at Selinsing and the completion of the proposed storage shed and ammonium nitrate depot; uncertainties and risks related to the Company’s ability to source explosives from suppliers; foreign operations risks; other risks inherent in the mining industry and other risks described in the management discussion and analysis of the Company and the technical reports on the Company's projects, all of which are available under the profile of the Company on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Material factors and assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements in this news release include: expectations regarding the estimated cash cost per ounce of gold production and the estimated cash flows which may be generated from the operations, general economic factors and other factors that may be beyond the control of Monument; assumptions and expectations regarding the results of exploration on the Company's projects; assumptions regarding the future price of gold of other minerals; the timing and amount of estimated future production; assumptions regarding the timing and results of development activities, including the ramp-up process at Selinsing and the completion of the proposed storage shed and ammonium nitrate depot; expectations that the Company will continue to be able to source explosives from suppliers in a timely manner; costs of future activities; capital and operating expenditures; success of exploration activities; mining or processing issues; exchange rates; and all of the factors and assumptions described in the management discussion and analysis of the Company and the technical reports on the Company's projects, all of which are available under the profile of the Company on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.


Nachrichten zu Monument Mining Ltd.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Monument Mining Ltd.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: LPL Financial, KKR & Targa Resources mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningca»https://youtube.com/01y3ZMDeLf0ll werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ LPL Financial
✅ KKR
✅ Targa Resources

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: LPL Financial, KKR & Targa Resources mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

19.11.24 Mortgage Servicing Rights (MSR) Owners Turn to Futures to Hedge Interest Rate Moves
19.11.24 Julius Bär: 12.20% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Siemens Energy AG
19.11.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Nestlé, UBS, Zurich Insurance
19.11.24 Marktüberblick: Delivery Hero unter Druck
19.11.24 Gegenbewegung lässt noch auf sich warten
19.11.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Gelingt die Trendwende?
18.11.24 Der Wind hat gedreht
13.11.24 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: LPL Financial, KKR & Targa Resources mit François Bloch
29.10.24 Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’950.70 19.99 B8RS7U
Short 12’200.00 13.69
Short 12’647.28 8.98 UBSAOU
SMI-Kurs: 11’541.43 19.11.2024 17:30:09
Long 11’028.25 19.99 SSRM1U
Long 10’759.04 13.60 SSOMQU
Long 10’314.10 8.98 F3SSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin im Blick: Die neuesten Krypto-News, die jeder kennen sollte
Positionen ausgebaut: Diese Aktien befinden sich in dritten Quartal 2024 im Depot von George Soros
Ausblick: NVIDIA präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Kuros-Aktie gewinnt deutlich: Kuros expandiert in neue Märkte
Nestlé-Aktie rutscht ins Minus: Nestlé legt Wachstumsplan vor - Wassergeschäft künftig als eigener Geschäftsbereich
Swiss Steel-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Bundesrat bei Stahlkrise laut Parmelin nicht tatenlos - Allianz eilt wohl zur Rettung
Experte warnt vor drastischer Korrektur der NVIDIA-Aktie
Super Micro-Aktie im Höhenflug: Delisting durch neuen Wirtschaftsprüfer verhindert
US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- SMI letztlich im Minus -- DAX schliesst nahe der 19'000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich im Plus
Roche-Aktie verliert dennoch: Roche erhält CE-Kennung für neuen Test zur Erkennung von Eierstockkrebs

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten