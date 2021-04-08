Montréal's aviation community mobilizes to support the workplace vaccination campaign

MONTRÉAL, April 8, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Responding to the call from Health and Social Services Minister Christian Dubé, Montréal's aviation community will be contributing to the vaccination drive in Québec for the next three months. ADM Aéroports de Montréal, Air Canada and Bombardier are joining forces to create the YUL vaccination hub.

Thanks to a partnership developed with professionals from Biron Health Group Inc., more than 50,000 people, including members of the aviation community, neighbouring companies and their immediate families, will be able to get vaccinated in the facilities that will make up this vaccination hub designated by the government of Québec. This major mobilization effort will not only accelerate the pace of mass vaccination in Québec, but also relieve pressure on the health system.

The three organizations will participate in the operation by providing two vaccination sites, medical and non-medical resources, and all required contributions to ensure efficient logistics.

At a glance:

Two vaccination sites: at YUL (clinic located on the departures level of the terminal building) and at the Bombardier hangar located at 1200 Percival-Reid Street, just off Côte-Vertu Boulevard West;

Appointments by reservation only;

The YUL vaccination hub will be open starting in May 2021 .

Quotes

"ADM Aéroports de Montréal and its employees are extremely proud to be contributing to this company initiative. We have agreed to take on the significant logistical challenge of deploying the YUL vaccination hub in collaboration with our valued and dedicated partners in the airport community because we believe in the importance of this mass vaccination campaign as a step towards a 'new normal'. This is a key factor in the safe resumption of travel and the entire industry is looking forward to it. We can't wait to welcome and serve our passengers from across Québec again," said Philippe Rainville, President and CEO of ADM Aéroports de Montréal.

"As one of the largest private sector employers in Québec, it goes without saying that we are actively participating with our partners in this large-scale vaccination operation in the workplace," said Arielle Meloul-Wechsler, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources and Public Affairs Officer at Air Canada. "Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have been working with various partners in the medical community to enhance biosafety across our operations. In particular, we have been at the forefront of advocating for the use of rapid screening tests. Contributing to this collective effort by playing a key role will not only ensure the health and safety of our employees, but will also contribute to the reopening of the economy and the recovery of our industry."

"Bombardier is a proud partner in the national roll-out strategy for this important vaccination campaign. Our employees' health and safety has always been a priority at Bombardier, and certainly a primary focus during the pandemic. Our employees have always developed efficient work practices and innovative products, which have enabled Montréal to be one of the few cities where the world's best business aircraft are not only delivered but built from tip to tail. Putting our expertise, entrepreneurial spirit and ingenuity to work for public health and the economic recovery is extremely important to us," said Éric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bombardier.

"The SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, which causes COVID-19, is an unprecedented event, one that has disrupted all our lives, disoriented us and put people's health at risk. In such a situation, it is more important than ever to stand together. I am therefore very proud to have the opportunity to put the Biron Health Group team and its expertise to work. According to experts, vaccination is key to fighting the pandemic and allowing us to return to normalcy. By participating in the company vaccination campaign, we are demonstrating our commitment to promote the steps taken by public health authorities and we are giving our support to the community," said Geneviève Biron, President and Chief Executive Officer of Biron Health Group.

About Aéroports de Montréal

ADM Aéroports de Montréal is the airport authority for the Greater Montréal area responsible for themanagement, operation and development of YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, certified 4-stars under the Skytrax World Airport Star Rating program, and YMX International Aerocity of Mirabel.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline, and in 2020 was among the top 20 largest airlines in the world. It is Canada's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking according to independent U.K. research firm Skytrax. In 2020, Air Canada was named Global Traveler's Best Airline in North America for the second straight year. In January 2021, Air Canada received APEX's Diamond Status Certification for the Air Canada CleanCare+ biosafety program for managing COVID-19, the only airline in Canada to attain the highest APEX ranking. Air Canada has also committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow Air Canada on Twitter and LinkedIn, and join Air Canada on Facebook.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is a global leader in aviation, creating innovative and game-changing planes. Our products and services provide world-class experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.



Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier is present in more than 12 countries including its production/engineering sites and its customer support network. The Corporation supports a worldwide fleet of approximately 4,900 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments and private individuals.

About Biron Groupe Santé inc.

Founded in 1952, Biron is today a Québec leader in the health sector. Having first built its reputation through its medical laboratory expertise, it is recognized for the quality of its services, its exemplary execution and its speed of access. Over the years, Biron has diversified its service offering in medical imaging, sleep disorders, genetics and occupational health while maintaining the same level of excellence. Throughout its growth, Biron has remained a company with a human dimension that takes its role in the community to heart. Today, the company has close to 800 employees who operate more than 100 points of service in most regions of Québec. Its team of experts and dedicated professionals is increasing efforts every day to offer each client medical expertise through a process that is simple, fast and efficient. Biron Health Group is accredited by Accreditation Canada and holds an operating permit from the LSPQ. For more information on the company: biron.com. Follow Biron Health Group on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

