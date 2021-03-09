SMI 10’858 0.3%  SPI 13’630 0.4%  Dow 31’931 0.4%  DAX 14’438 0.4%  Euro 1.1047 -0.5%  EStoxx50 3’786 0.6%  Gold 1’718 2.0%  Bitcoin 50’586 3.4%  Dollar 0.9281 -0.9%  Öl 67.4 -1.0% 

09.03.2021 21:31:00

Montoux and Oliver Wyman collaborating to help long-term care insurance providers unlock in-force management value

NEW YORK, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Montoux, the decision science platform for life and health insurers, recently announced its collaboration with professional services firm Oliver Wyman.

The US long-term care insurance (LTCI) market faces serious challenges. According to LTCG, nationwide long-term care costs exceed $200 billion, leaving LTCI carriers with significant liability. New technologies and data sources provide opportunities to boost capital efficiency, reduce claims exposure, and improve policyholders' lives.

Combining Montoux's decision science platform with Oliver Wyman's deep understanding of LTCI products and existing policyholder datasets, this collaboration enables LTCI carriers to leverage the power of third-party data sources and AI to address existing capital and in-force challenges while improving policyholder value.

"We are excited to work with Montoux as they help LTCI carriers unlock the value of applying third-party data to their in-force blocks. This will likely help identify at-risk policyholders and to better understand their needs and preferences as they age," says Vince Bodnar, Partner and Long-Term Care Practice Leader at Oliver Wyman Actuarial.

"The US LTCI industry is facing significant in-force and capital efficiency challenges that are exacerbated by a low-interest rate environment. Montoux and Oliver Wyman are dedicated to helping tackle these issues and identify opportunities to simultaneously improve capital efficiency and policyholder value," says Montoux CEO Geoff Keast.

To learn more, reach out here.

About Montoux:

Montoux is the leading decision science platform specifically designed for life and health insurers, enabling them to improve profitability, grow sales, and better understand and serve customers. This powerful platform is grounded in actuarial science, data science, and optimization algorithms that help insurers unlock the value hidden in their data to make high impact decisions they would otherwise be unable to make. Montoux's customers include several of the world's leading insurance providers and the company is rapidly expanding in the US, Australasia, and the UK.

About Oliver Wyman Actuarial:

The Actuarial Consulting Practice of Oliver Wyman has life, healthcare and property & casualty actuaries that advise financial institutions, regulators, and self-insured entities across a broad spectrum of risk management issues. With over 380 professionals across more than 20 offices in North America, the Caribbean, and Europe, the firm's consulting actuaries provide independent, objective advice, combining a wide range of expertise with specialized knowledge of specific risks. For more information, visit www.oliverwyman.com/actuaries.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/montoux-and-oliver-wyman-collaborating-to-help-long-term-care-insurance-providers-unlock-in-force-management-value-301243805.html

SOURCE Montoux

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

15:30 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Wird China zur Trumpfkarte von Richemont?
15:16 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf LafargeHolcim Ltd, Sika AG, Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
15:10 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
07:58 War das der Befreiungsschlag beim SMI?
08.03.21 Zinsen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV
05.03.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Facebook, Netflix, Spotify
mehr

https://youtu.be/oq8zH_7qCPg

Die steigenden Zinsen haben die Märkte zuletzt belastet. Ob das so bleibt und was in dieser Handelswoche im Fokus stehen wird erfahren Sie im Marktupdate von Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.  

Zinsen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie taucht schlussendlich ab: Ziele bei Studie mit Canakinumab verfehlt
Nach Update-News: Warum genau der Kurs von IOTA so nach oben schoss
Roche zieht in den USA Tecentriq für bestimmten Blasenkrebs zurück - Aktie letztlich im Plus
Stadler gewinnt Ausschreibung zur Lieferung von 59 Zügen an spanische RENFE - Aktie profitiert letztlich
Dow letztlich deutlich stärker -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Stimmung an Asiens Börsen getrübt
Überbewertung an den US-Aktienmärkten: Starinvestor warnt vor Blase
Relief Therapeutics erhöht das Kapital um 125 Mio Aktien - Aktie stärker
Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI und DAX schliessen freundlich -- Asiatische Indizes beenden Handel uneinheitlich
Konkurrenzdruck für Tesla: Warum kaufen Chinesen lieber NIO & Co.?
Dufry schreibt im Coronajahr Milliardenverlust - Aktie legt zu

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit