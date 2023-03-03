Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital of Believe

Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d’actions composant le capital social

Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital

Article 223-16 du Règlement Général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Place de cotation : NYSE Euronext-Paris

Compartiment: Eurolist A

Code ISIN : FR0014003FE9

Date d’arrêté des informations







Declaration date Nombre total d’actions composant le capital social







Total number of shares in the share capital



Nombre total de droits de vote











Total number of voting rights 4 novembre 2022

November 4, 2022 96 575 623 Nombre théorique des droits de vote

Number of theoretical voting rights

96 575 623 Nombre de droits de vote réels(1)

Effective number of voting rights(1)

96 460 217

(1) Nombre de droits de vote réels : nombre de droits de vote après déduction des actions d’autocontrôle privées de droit de vote / Effective number of voting rights: number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) – shares without voting right

