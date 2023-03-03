SMI 11'190 0.2%  SPI 14'436 0.3%  Dow 33'252 0.8%  DAX 15'578 1.6%  Euro 0.9959 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4'295 1.3%  Gold 1'847 0.6%  Bitcoin 20'979 -5.1%  Dollar 0.9383 -0.4%  Öl 85.3 1.1% 
03.03.2023 18:00:00

Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital of Believe

Believe
11.29 EUR -0.44%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d’actions composant le capital social

Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital

Article 223-16 du Règlement Général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Place de cotation : NYSE Euronext-Paris
Compartiment: Eurolist A
Code ISIN : FR0014003FE9

Date d’arrêté des informations

 

Declaration date		Nombre total d’actions composant le capital social

 

Total number of shares in the share capital

 		Nombre total de droits de vote

 

 

Total number of voting rights
4 novembre 2022
November 4, 2022		96 575 623Nombre théorique des droits de vote
Number of theoretical voting rights
96 575 623
Nombre de droits de vote réels(1)
Effective number of voting rights(1)
96 460 217

(1) Nombre de droits de vote réels : nombre de droits de vote après déduction des actions d’autocontrôle privées de droit de vote / Effective number of voting rights: number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) – shares without voting right

Attachment


