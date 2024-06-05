Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
05.06.2024 18:00:00

Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital – May 31, 2024

Phaxiam Therapeutics
2.96 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen


Article 223-16 of general regulation of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Listing market: Euronext Paris (Market segment C - ISIN Code: FR001400K4B1- Symbol: PHXM)
Website : www.phaxiam.com

DateTotal of shares composing the share capitalTotal of brut (1) voting rights

Total of net (2) voting rights

December 31, 20236 075 1056 226 9826 226 733
January 31, 20246 075 1056 227 0026 226 753
February 29, 20246 075 1056 226 9516 226 702
March 29, 20246 075 1056 226 9386 226 689
April 30, 20246 075 1056 226 9326 226 683
May 31, 20246 075 1056 226 9896 226 740

(1)   Gross voting rights number (or « theoretical » voting rights) is used as a basis for calculating the crossing of the threshold. In accordance with article 223-11 of general regulation of Autorité des Marchés Financiers, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying the single and double voting rights, including shares without voting rights.
(2)   Without treasury shares.

Attachment


