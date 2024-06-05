|
05.06.2024 18:00:00
Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital – May 31, 2024
Article 223-16 of general regulation of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers
Listing market: Euronext Paris (Market segment C - ISIN Code: FR001400K4B1- Symbol: PHXM)
Website : www.phaxiam.com
|Date
|Total of shares composing the share capital
|Total of brut (1) voting rights
Total of net (2) voting rights
|December 31, 2023
|6 075 105
|6 226 982
|6 226 733
|January 31, 2024
|6 075 105
|6 227 002
|6 226 753
|February 29, 2024
|6 075 105
|6 226 951
|6 226 702
|March 29, 2024
|6 075 105
|6 226 938
|6 226 689
|April 30, 2024
|6 075 105
|6 226 932
|6 226 683
|May 31, 2024
|6 075 105
|6 226 989
|6 226 740
(1) Gross voting rights number (or « theoretical » voting rights) is used as a basis for calculating the crossing of the threshold. In accordance with article 223-11 of general regulation of Autorité des Marchés Financiers, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying the single and double voting rights, including shares without voting rights.
(2) Without treasury shares.
Attachment
Nachrichten zu Phaxiam Therapeutics
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Phaxiam Therapeutics
Smart investieren mit ETF-Sparplänen | BX Swiss TV
Wie sieht das Angebot für ETF-Sparpläne in der Schweiz aus? Was sind ETFs und welche Vorteile bietet ein ETF-Sparplan?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Nima Pouyan, Head of Switzerland & Liechtenstein ETF
Invesco Asset Management (Schweiz) AG im heutigen Experteninterview mit Olivia Hähnel von der BX Swiss.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAnleger wieder in Kauflaune: SMI und DAX schliessen mit deutlichen Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich im Mittwochshandel stärker. Die Wall Street läuft am Mittwoch in verschiedene Richtungen. An den asiatischen Märkten waren zur Wochenmitte Abgaben in unterschiedlicher Höhe zu sehen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}