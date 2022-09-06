Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
ERYTECH PHARMA Aktie [Valor: 21218408 / ISIN: FR0011471135]
06.09.2022 22:30:00

Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital _July 31, 2022

ERYTECH PHARMA
                Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital _July 31, 2022.

Article 223-16 of general regulation of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers
Lyon – France

Listing markets:
Euronext Paris from Euronext (Market segment C - ISIN Code: FR0011471135- Symbol: ERYP) &
Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United-States (Symbol : ERYP)
Website : www.erytech.com

DateTotal of shares composing the share capitalTotal of brut (1) voting rights

Total of net (2) voting rights

December 31, 202131 018 55332 518 33932 515 839
January 31, 202231 018 55332 518 33932 515 839
February 28, 202231 018 55332 518 54732 516 047
March 31, 202231 018 55332 518 54732 516 047
April 30, 202231 018 55332 518 54732 516 047
May 31, 202231 018 55332 518 54732 516 047
June 30, 202231 018 55332 520 10732 517 607
July 31, 202231 018 55332 521 12632 518 626

(1)   Gross voting rights number (or « theoretical » voting rights) is used as a basis for calculating the crossing of the threshold. In accordance with article 223-11 of general regulation of Autorité des Marchés Financiers, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying the single and double voting rights, including shares without voting rights.
(2)   Without treasury shares.

