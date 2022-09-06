|
06.09.2022 22:30:00
Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital _July 31, 2022
Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital _July 31, 2022.
Article 223-16 of general regulation of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers
Lyon – France
Listing markets:
Euronext Paris from Euronext (Market segment C - ISIN Code: FR0011471135- Symbol: ERYP) &
Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United-States (Symbol : ERYP)
Website : www.erytech.com
|Date
|Total of shares composing the share capital
|Total of brut (1) voting rights
Total of net (2) voting rights
|December 31, 2021
|31 018 553
|32 518 339
|32 515 839
|January 31, 2022
|31 018 553
|32 518 339
|32 515 839
|February 28, 2022
|31 018 553
|32 518 547
|32 516 047
|March 31, 2022
|31 018 553
|32 518 547
|32 516 047
|April 30, 2022
|31 018 553
|32 518 547
|32 516 047
|May 31, 2022
|31 018 553
|32 518 547
|32 516 047
|June 30, 2022
|31 018 553
|32 520 107
|32 517 607
|July 31, 2022
|31 018 553
|32 521 126
|32 518 626
(1) Gross voting rights number (or « theoretical » voting rights) is used as a basis for calculating the crossing of the threshold. In accordance with article 223-11 of general regulation of Autorité des Marchés Financiers, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying the single and double voting rights, including shares without voting rights.
(2) Without treasury shares.
Attachment
