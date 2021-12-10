|
Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company as of November 30, 2021
DBV TECHNOLOGIES
(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Market : NYSE Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010417345
Date
|Total number of shares
|Total number of voting rights
|11/30/2021
|55,090,362
Total gross of voting rights: 55,090,362
Total net* of voting rights: 54,983,362
* Total net = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights
