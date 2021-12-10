SMI 12’598 -0.1%  SPI 16’093 -0.1%  Dow 35’971 0.6%  DAX 15’623 -0.1%  Euro 1.0420 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’199 -0.2%  Gold 1’783 0.4%  Bitcoin 43’892 -0.6%  Dollar 0.9207 -0.4%  Öl 75.3 1.7% 

DBV TECHNOLOGIES Aktie [Valor: 2857349 / ISIN: FR0010417345]
10.12.2021 22:30:00

Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company as of November 30, 2021

DBV TECHNOLOGIES
5.09 EUR -1.85%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and

total number of shares of the Company as of November 30, 2021

 

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

 

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris

ISIN Code: FR 0010417345



Date

Total number of shares Total number of voting rights
11/30/202155,090,362

Total gross of voting rights: 55,090,362



Total net* of voting rights: 54,983,362

 

* Total net = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights

 

 

 

 

Attachment


