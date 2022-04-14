|
Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company as of March 31, 2022
DBV TECHNOLOGIES
Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and
total number of shares of the Company as of March 31, 2022
(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Market : NYSE Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010417345
Date
|Total number of shares
|Total number of voting rights
|03/31/2022
|55,095,537
Total gross of voting rights: 55,095,537
Total net* of voting rights: 54,951,036
* Total net = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights
Attachment
