DBV TECHNOLOGIES Aktie [Valor: 2857349 / ISIN: FR0010417345]
09.02.2022 22:30:00

Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company as of January 31, 2022

DBV TECHNOLOGIES
2.67 EUR -0.41%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and
total number of shares of the Company as of January 31, 2022 

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

 

Market: NYSE Euronext Paris

ISIN Code: FR 0010417345



Date

Total number of shares Total number of voting rights
01/31/202255,095,762

Total gross of voting rights: 55,095,762



Total net* of voting rights: 54,925,155


* Total net = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights

 

 

 

 


 

Attachment


﻿

