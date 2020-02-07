+++ Welche Aktien haben im Jahr 2020 noch ein erhebliches Potenzial und ein ausgewogenes Chancen-Risiko Verhältnis? Informieren Sie sich jetzt! +++ -w-
07.02.2020 02:00:00

Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company as of January 31, 2020 and February 4, 2020

Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and 

total number of shares of the Company as of January 31, 2020 and February 4, 2020

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010417345

 

Date

 		Total number of shares Total number of voting rights
01/31/202047,088,500 

Total gross of voting rights: 47,088,500

 
 

Total net* of voting rights:  47,047,250

 


 

Date

 		Total number of shares Total number of voting rights
04/02/202054,588,500 

Total gross of voting rights: 54,588,500

 
 

Total net* of voting rights:  54,551,798

 

* Total net = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights

Attachment

