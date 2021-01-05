Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
05.01.2021 22:30:00
Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company as of December 31, 2020
Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and
total number of shares of the Company as of December 31, 2020
(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|austriamicrosystems AG / Logitech / Temenos AG
|58115342
|59.00 %
|13.00 %
|Amazon.com Inc. / Discovery Communications Inc. / Netflix Inc. / Spotify
|58731558
|49.00 %
|11.00 %
|Apple / Alphabet / Microsoft
|58731559
|60.00 %
|10.00 %
Market : NYSE Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010417345
|
Date
|Total number of shares
|Total number of voting rights
|12/31/2020
|54,929,187
|
Total gross of voting rights: 54,929,187
|
Total net* of voting rights: 54,816,885
* Total net = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights
Attachment