SMI 10’694 -0.4%  SPI 13’321 -0.4%  Dow 30’392 0.6%  DAX 13’651 -0.6%  Euro 1.0800 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’548 -0.5%  Gold 1’949 0.4%  Bitcoin 29’791 5.7%  Dollar 0.8786 -0.3%  Öl 53.7 5.9% 
05.01.2021 22:30:00

Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company as of December 31, 2020

Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and 

total number of shares of the Company as of December 31, 2020

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010417345

 

Date

 		Total number of shares Total number of voting rights
12/31/202054,929,187 

Total gross of voting rights: 54,929,187

 
 

Total net* of voting rights:  54,816,885

 

* Total net = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights

Attachment


