17.05.2022 22:30:00
Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company as of April 30, 2022
DBV TECHNOLOGIES
2.45 EUR -1.05%
Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and
total number of shares of the Company as of April 30, 2022
(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Market : NYSE Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010417345
Date
|Total number of shares
|Total number of voting rights
|04/30/2022
|55,095,537
Total gross of voting rights: 55,095,537
Total net* of voting rights: 54,920,329
* Total net = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights
