Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’710 0.3%  SPI 15’077 0.5%  Dow 32’655 1.3%  DAX 14’186 1.6%  Euro 1.0483 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’742 1.5%  Gold 1’815 -0.5%  Bitcoin 30’148 0.7%  Dollar 0.9936 -0.8%  Öl 112.8 -1.1% 
1 Aktie gratis

DBV TECHNOLOGIES Aktie [Valor: 2857349 / ISIN: FR0010417345]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
17.05.2022 22:30:00

Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company as of April 30, 2022

DBV TECHNOLOGIES
2.45 EUR -1.05%
Kaufen Verkaufen


Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and

total number of shares of the Company as of April 30, 2022

 

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

 

 

 

 

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris

ISIN Code: FR 0010417345

 

 



Date

Total number of shares Total number of voting rights
04/30/202255,095,537

Total gross of voting rights: 55,095,537



Total net* of voting rights: 54,920,329

 

* Total net = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights

 

 

 

 

Attachment


BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu DBV TECHNOLOGIES

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten