SMI 11’595 -1.2%  SPI 15’273 -1.1%  Dow 39’089 -1.2%  DAX 18’291 -1.1%  Euro 0.9769 0.5%  EStoxx50 5’046 -0.7%  Gold 2’258 0.3%  Bitcoin 59’358 -6.0%  Dollar 0.9070 0.3%  Öl 88.7 1.0% 
Groupe FNAC Aktie [Valor: 21309328 / ISIN: FR0011476928]
02.04.2024 17:45:00

Monthly information on the total number of shares and voting rights at March 28, 2024

Groupe FNAC
29.02 EUR 0.14%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Ivry-sur-Seine – France, April 2, 2024

Regulated information

INFORMATION ON THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES
AND VOTING RIGHTS

Statement in compliance with article L. 233-8 II of the French commercial code and article 223- 16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF – Autorité des marchés financiers)

Stock MarketEuronext Paris

 
ISIN CodeFR0011476928


Date

 		Total number of shares composing the share capital of the companyTotal number of gross voting rights 

Total number of net voting rights (*)
March 28, 202427,778,57827,778,57826,908,206

(*) Net = After deduction of the shares deprived of voting right

In accordance with Article 9 of the Company's Articles of Association, any physical or legal person, acting alone or in concert, who comes to hold, or ceases to hold, directly or indirectly, a percentage of the company's capital or voting rights equal to or greater than 3% or any multiple of 1% above 3%, is required to inform the company by registered letter with return receipt requested within the time limit provided for in Article R. 233-1 of the French Commercial Code (i.e., as of today, at the latest before the close of trading on the fourth trading day following the day on which the shareholding threshold is crossed).

Under the terms of the twentieth resolution of the General Meeting of 29 May 2015, it was decided not to grant any double voting rights as instituted by law 2014-384 of 29 March 2014.

CONTACT

ANALYSTS / INVESTORS                                        investisseurs@fnacdarty.com

Attachment


pagehit