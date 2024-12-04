Monthly information on share capital and company voting rights

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’784 -0.4%  SPI 15’702 -0.2%  Dow 45’014 0.7%  DAX 20’232 1.1%  Euro 0.9298 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’919 0.8%  Gold 2’650 0.2%  Bitcoin 86’903 2.1%  Dollar 0.8846 -0.2%  Öl 72.4 -1.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Roche1203204Swiss Life1485278Kuros32581411Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich zum Handelsende fester
S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 verbucht zum Ende des Mittwochshandels Gewinne
Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones schlussendlich stärker
Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ Composite zeigt sich schlussendlich fester
Zahlreiche Zukäufe: Diese US-Aktien hatte die Deutsche Bank im dritten Quartal 2024 im Depot
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

CELLECTISAct. Nom. Aktie [Valor: 2893969 / ISIN: FR0010425595]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
04.12.2024 22:30:00

Monthly information on share capital and company voting rights

CELLECTISAct. Nom.
1.81 EUR -0.55%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

(Article 223-16 of General Regulation of the French financial markets authority)

PARIS, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Listing market: Euronext Growth

ISIN code: FR0010425595

DateTotal number of shares
in the capital		Total number of voting rights
11/30/2024100,093,87388,576,206
 

For further information on Cellectis, please contact:???? 

Media contact:
Pascalyne Wilson, Director, Communications, +33 (0)7 76 99 14 33, media@cellectis.com
Patricia Sosa Navarro, Chief of Staff to the CEO,?+33 (0)7 76 77 46 93

Investor Relations contacts:
Arthur Stril, Interim Chief Financial Officer, +1 (347) 809 5980, investors@cellectis.com

Attachment


Analysen zu CELLECTISAct. Nom.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Trane Techn., Nasdaq Inc & Manhattan Ass. mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
NEU✅ Trane Technologies
NEU✅ Nasdaq Inc
NEU✅ Manhattan Associates Inc
inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Eli Lilly and Company
❌ Intesa Sanpaolo
❌ Unicredit

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Trane Techn., Nasdaq Inc & Manhattan Ass. mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

14:04 Die Vontobel Schweizer Aktienfavoriten fürs 2025
09:44 What"s Next for Global Monetary Policy?
09:27 Marktüberblick: Hochtief nach Empfehlung gesucht
09:06 SMI nimmt wieder Fahrt heraus
08:00 3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Trane Techn., Nasdaq Inc & Manhattan Ass. mit François Bloch
07:24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Historischer Handelstag
03.12.24 Julius Bär: 12.90% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf AXA SA, Commerzbank AG, Deutsche Bank AG
03.12.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Richemont, Roche, Swisscom
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’276.57 19.14 B5ES6U
Short 12’517.47 13.85 7CSSMU
Short 12’985.94 8.85 UP6BSU
SMI-Kurs: 11’783.61 04.12.2024 17:31:38
Long 11’284.81 19.14 SSXMLU
Long 11’048.72 13.85 SSRM3U
Long 10’562.53 8.85 3SSMJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Solana Prognose: Wohin geht die Reise bis Jahresende?
Siemens Energy-Aktie klettert: Barclays Capital hebt Kursziel an
Swiss Life-Aktie rutscht dennoch ab: Swiss Life definiert ambitionierte Finanzziele bis 2027
Ethereum: Auf dem Weg zu 10.000 US-Dollar?
Solana und XRP: SEC prüft neue Krypto-ETFs
MARTIN FISCHER TO SUCCEED PATRICK KOLLER AS CEO OF FORVIA, EFFECTIVE MARCH 1, 2025
Hitzige VW-Betriebsversammlung in Wolfsburg - VW-Aktie in Grün
Bitcoin Kurs Prognose: Schafft BTC in dieser Woche den Sprung über 100.000 $?
In diese Aktien hat Starinvestor Stanley Druckenmiller in Q3 2024 investiert
Partners Group-Aktie höher: Partners Group akquiriert Immobilien-Plattform Empira Group

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten