Monthly information on share capital and company voting rights

(Article 223-16 of General Regulation of the French financial markets authority)

PARIS, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Listing market: Euronext Growth

ISIN code: FR0010425595

Date Total number of shares

in the capital Total number of voting rights 09/30/2024 100,093,873 88,569,683



