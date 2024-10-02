Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’122 0.3%  SPI 16’171 0.2%  Dow 42’197 0.1%  DAX 19’165 -0.3%  Euro 0.9389 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’963 0.2%  Gold 2’659 -0.1%  Bitcoin 51’703 0.3%  Dollar 0.8498 0.4%  Öl 74.7 0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Roche1203204Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842ABB1222171NVIDIA994529
Top News
Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 legt schlussendlich zu
Börse New York: Börsianer lassen S&P 500 zum Handelsende steigen
Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite letztendlich mit positivem Vorzeichen
NYSE-Handel: Börsianer lassen Dow Jones schlussendlich steigen
Goldpreis auf Rekordkurs: ETF-Anleger in Edelmetalle greifen zu
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

CELLECTISAct. Nom. Aktie [Valor: 2893969 / ISIN: FR0010425595]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
02.10.2024 22:30:00

Monthly information on share capital and company voting rights

CELLECTISAct. Nom.
1.85 EUR -3.95%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(Article 223-16 of General Regulation of the French financial markets authority)

PARIS, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Listing market: Euronext Growth

ISIN code: FR0010425595

DateTotal number of shares
in the capital		Total number of voting rights
09/30/2024100,093,87388,569,683


For further information on Cellectis, please contact:???? 

Media contact:?????? 

Pascalyne Wilson, Director, Communications, +33 (0)7 76 99 14 33, media@cellectis.com

Patricia Sosa Navarro, Chief of Staff to the CEO,?+33 (0)7 76 77 46 93

Investor Relations contacts:?????? 

Arthur Stril, Interim Chief Financial Officer, +1 (347) 809 5980, investors@cellectis.com

 

 

 

Attachment


Nachrichten zu CELLECTISAct. Nom.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu CELLECTISAct. Nom.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Motorola Solutions, Parker-Hannifin Corp. & Allison Transmission Holdings – mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
NEU✅ Motorola Solutions
NEU✅ Parker-Hannifin Corp
NEU✅ Allison Transmission Holdings
inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Adobe
❌ Ferrari N.V
❌ Novo Nordisk

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Motorola Solutions, Parker-Hannifin Corp. & Allison Transmission Holdings inkl. Rebalancing – mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

17:27 Erhalten chinesische Aktien Rückenwind durch die heimische Notenbank?
13:06 Bitcoin Friday Futures: Your New BFF
10:59 UBS Logo Biotechnologie: Neuartige Therapieformen als Anlagechance
09:55 Situation im Nahen Osten eskaliert
09:22 Marktüberblick: Rüstungsaktien, Gold und Öl gesucht
01.10.24 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Swiss Re AG, Sandoz Group AG, Stadler Rail AG, Sika AG
01.10.24 3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Motorola Solutions, Parker-Hannifin Corp. & Allison Transmission Holdings inkl. Rebalancing – mit François Bloch
30.09.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 17.10% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Moderna
12.09.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’573.51 19.81 7CSSMU
Short 12’831.37 13.89 U4B7SU
Short 13’320.76 8.89 UKGBSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’122.09 02.10.2024 17:30:12
Long 11’591.65 19.49 UEYS7U
Long 11’308.27 13.43 UBSGVU
Long 10’848.89 8.92 SSQMQU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Aktiensplit bei Super Micro durchgeführt - so viel kostet die Super Micro-Aktie jetzt
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
WhatsApp-Chat aus Versehen gelöscht? - So einfach können Nachrichten wiederhergestellt werden
Tesla-Aktie knickt ein: Tesla verkauft wieder mehr Autos - Erwartungen der Analysten verfehlt
Elektrolyseur-Deal geplatzt: Hy Stor Energy streicht Vereinbarung mit NEL ASA - NEL-Aktie sackt deutlich ab
Alibaba-Aktie und JD.com-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Titel profitieren von Chinas neuem Konjunkturprogramm
Nicht nur NVIDIA: Bei diesen Chip-Aktien erwarten Analysten ein vielversprechendes Umsatzwachstum
Nike-Aktie verliert kräftig: Nike mit deutlichem Umsatzrückgang - Prognose gestrichen
September 2024: So schätzen Experten die Lufthansa-Aktie ein
Millionenverkauf und Nahost-Konflikt belasten den Technologiesektor - NVIDIA-Aktie dreht ins Plus

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten