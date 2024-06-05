|
Monthly information on share capital and company voting rights
(Article 223-16 of General Regulation of the French financial markets authority)
PARIS, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Listing market: Euronext Growth
ISIN code: FR0010425595
|Date
|Total number of shares
in the capital
|Total number of voting rights
|05/31/2024
|100,093,635
|88,029,374
For further information on Cellectis, please contact:????
Media contact:??????
Pascalyne Wilson, Director, Communications, +33 (0)7 76 99 14 33, media@cellectis.com
Patricia Sosa Navarro, Chief of Staff to the CEO,?+33 (0)7 76 77 46 93
Investor Relations contacts:??????
Arthur Stril, Interim Chief Financial Officer, +1 (347) 809 5980, investors@cellectis.com
Ashley R. Robinson, LifeSci Advisors, +1 617?430 7577?
