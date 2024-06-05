Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’150 1.2%  SPI 16’141 1.0%  Dow 38’807 0.3%  DAX 18’576 0.9%  Euro 0.9712 0.3%  EStoxx50 5’036 1.7%  Gold 2’354 1.1%  Bitcoin 63’647 1.3%  Dollar 0.8935 0.4%  Öl 78.5 1.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842ABB1222171Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405DocMorris4261528Idorsia36346343Lonza1384101Swatch1225515
Top News
NVIDIA-Aktie mit Rekord: KI-Gigant erstmals drei Billionen Dollar wert
Mt.Gox: Bitcoin-Transaktion im Milliardenwert - Unruhe am Kryptomarkt
RATIONAL, TUI und TRATON sind bald MDAX-Mitglieder
Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht zum Ende des Mittwochshandels Gewinne
Freundlicher Handel: S&P 500 schlussendlich freundlich
Suche...
0% Kommission

CELLECTISAct. Nom. Aktie [Valor: 2893969 / ISIN: FR0010425595]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
05.06.2024 22:30:16

Monthly information on share capital and company voting rights

finanzen.net zero CELLECTISAct. Nom.-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

CELLECTISAct. Nom.
2.40 EUR 1.48%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(Article 223-16 of General Regulation of the French financial markets authority)

PARIS, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Listing market: Euronext Growth

ISIN code: FR0010425595

DateTotal number of shares
in the capital		Total number of voting rights
05/31/2024100,093,63588,029,374

For further information on Cellectis, please contact:???? 

Media contact:?????? 

Pascalyne Wilson, Director, Communications, +33 (0)7 76 99 14 33, media@cellectis.com

Patricia Sosa Navarro, Chief of Staff to the CEO,?+33 (0)7 76 77 46 93

Investor Relations contacts:?????? 

Arthur Stril, Interim Chief Financial Officer, +1 (347) 809 5980, investors@cellectis.com

Ashley R. Robinson, LifeSci Advisors, +1 617?430 7577? 

Attachment


Nachrichten zu CELLECTISAct. Nom.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu CELLECTISAct. Nom.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Smart investieren mit ETF-Sparplänen | BX Swiss TV

Wie sieht das Angebot für ETF-Sparpläne in der Schweiz aus? Was sind ETFs und welche Vorteile bietet ein ETF-Sparplan?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Nima Pouyan, Head of Switzerland & Liechtenstein ETF
Invesco Asset Management (Schweiz) AG im heutigen Experteninterview mit Olivia Hähnel von der BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Smart investieren mit ETF-Sparplänen | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

14:15 Managing Risk With S&P 500 ESG Investments
09:36 SMI-Anleger werden vorsichtiger
09:16 Marktüberblick: Freenet nach Kaufempfehlung gesucht
08:00 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
06:36 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Blue Chips unter Druck
04.06.24 Julius Bär: 9.10% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
04.06.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.25% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Kühne + Nagel, Lonza, Zurich Insurance
03.06.24 DAX 40 Wochenausblick: Alle Augen auf die EZB – NFPs am Freitag im Fokus
31.05.24 Smart investieren mit ETF-Sparplänen | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’630.09 18.63 OGSSMU
Short 12’856.28 13.76 Y4SSMU
Short 13’390.57 8.56 SS4MSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’150.02 05.06.2024 17:31:05
Long 11’601.73 19.22 UBSKQU
Long 11’340.00 13.87
Long 10’860.26 8.87 SSRM0U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Mt.Gox: Bitcoin-Transaktion im Milliardenwert - Unruhe am Kryptomarkt
Warum Jim Cramer empfiehlt, die NVIDIA-Aktie zu halten und nicht zu handeln - Gewinnmitnahmen durch Investoren
Warum der Euro auf seine Gewinne nicht halten kann - Zum Franken etwas schwächer
Neue Modellreihe: Lucid Motors setzt neue Massstäbe - Tesla unter Zugzwang
NVIDIA vor Aktiensplit: Das bedeutet die künstliche Verbilligung für Investoren
Experten empfehlen: Diese Schweizer Dividendentitel sind vielversprechend
Krypto-Analyst attestiert Bitcoin Millionenpotenzial
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger macht am Mittag Boden gut
UBS-Aktie schwächer: Fitch lässt Rating für Covered Bonds von CS bei "AAA"
Snowflake und NVIDIA bündeln Kräfte im Bereich KI: Zusammenarbeit angekündigt

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit