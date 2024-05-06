Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’328 0.5%  SPI 15’158 0.4%  Dow 38’852 0.5%  DAX 18’175 1.0%  Euro 0.9760 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’957 0.7%  Gold 2’326 1.0%  Bitcoin 57’401 -1.1%  Dollar 0.9061 0.1%  Öl 83.5 0.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Meyer Burger10850379Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Swiss Life1485278NVIDIA994529ABB1222171Lonza1384101Idorsia36346343
Top News
Ausblick: UBS stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
Rivian-Aktie klettert dank staatlicher Unterstützung in Millionenhöhe
Tesla-Aktie zieht an: Elon Musk stellt bessere Reichweiten beim Model Y in Aussicht
Ausblick: GoPro präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Ausblick: Nikola informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Suche...
0% Kommission
06.05.2024 22:30:00

Monthly information on share capital and company voting rights

(Article 223-16 of General Regulation of the French financial markets authority)

PARIS, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Listing market: Euronext Growth

ISIN code: FR0010425595

DateTotal number of shares
in the capital		Total number of voting rights
04/30/202471,955,53577,891,229

For further information on Cellectis, please contact:???? 

Media contact:?????? 

Pascalyne Wilson, Director, Communications, +33 (0)7 76 99 14 33, media@cellectis.com

Patricia Sosa Navarro, Chief of Staff to the CEO,?+33 (0)7 76 77 46 93, media@cellectis.com? 

Investor Relations contacts:?????? 

Arthur Stril, Chief Financial Officer (interim), +1 (347) 809 5980, investors@cellectis.com

Ashley R. Robinson, LifeSci Advisors, +1 617?430 7577? 

 

Attachment


Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Alpahabet A, Dollarama & Intesa Sanpaolo – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ Alphabet A
✅ Dollarama
✅ Intesa Sanpaolo

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Alpahabet A, Dollarama & Intesa Sanpaolo – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

12:26 UBS KeyInvest: Mit Schwung in den Mai
10:25 Marktüberblick: Henkel erfreut mit Zahlen
08:55 Zinshoffnungen kehren zurück
08:00 Strom und Gas: die Energiekrise ist vorbei
07:00 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Alpahabet A, Dollarama & Intesa Sanpaolo – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch
03.05.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 114.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nvidia, Tesla
02.05.24 Julius Bär: 9.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Temenos AG
02.05.24 Five things you should know about Aluminum futures
02.05.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende bleibt erst einmal aus
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’773.09 19.87 F1SSMU
Short 12’017.43 13.81 D3SSMU
Short 12’455.00 8.99 SS3MXU
SMI-Kurs: 11’327.66 06.05.2024 17:31:19
Long 10’849.06 19.36 SSRM0U
Long 10’640.00 13.55
Long 10’168.79 8.99 COSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin-Kritiker Peter Schiff: Darum sollte man extrem bullishen Bitcoin-Kursprognosen keinen Glauben schenken
SEC verschiebt auch Entscheidung zu Ethereum-Spot-ETFs von Grayscale und Franklin Templeton
NVIDIA-Aktie unter Favoriten der Strategen: Diese Titel sind bei Analysten ausserdem besonders beliebt
Ausblick: Palantir legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Griechenland führt Wirtschaftsrankings an: So steht es jetzt um griechische Aktien
UBS-Aktie in Grün: Letzter CS-CEO wird UBS wohl bald verlassen
Tesla-Chef Musk mit doppeltem Versprechen: So stehen die Chancen für Robotaxis und Model 2
JPMorgan warnt vor verfrühten Verkäufen von KI-Aktien wie NVIDIA
BioNTech-Aktie sinkt: BioNTech bleibt hinter Erwartungen zurück
Amazon-Aktie klettert: Amazon plant 2'000 Jobs in Erfurt zu schaffen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit