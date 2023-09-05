Monthly information on share capital and company voting rights

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'959 -0.9%  SPI 14'460 -0.8%  Dow 34'642 -0.6%  DAX 15'772 -0.3%  Euro 0.9539 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'269 -0.3%  Gold 1'926 -0.9%  Bitcoin 22'894 0.2%  Dollar 0.8896 0.6%  Öl 90.1 1.2% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Partners Group2460882Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529Novo Nordisk23159222Idorsia36346343DocMorris4261528Holcim1221405Relief Therapeutics125112599
Top News
Nicht NVIDIA-Aktie: Bei diesen Werten sieht Goldman Sachs langfristig grosse Gewinne durch KI
Schweizer Wirtschaftshistoriker warnt: UBS nach CS-Übernahme "nicht sicher" - erneute Bankenkrise in einigen Jahren?
Darum rutscht der Euro ab - Auch zum Franken verliert der Euro
Cardano mit höchstem Transaktionsvolumen seit 2021: Krypto-Wale greifen bei ADA-Token wieder vermehrt zu
Anlage in Zeiten hoher Zinsen: Das muss man über Certificates of Deposit wissen
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
CELLECTISAct. Nom. Aktie [Valor: 2893969 / ISIN: FR0010425595]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
05.09.2023 22:30:00

Monthly information on share capital and company voting rights

CELLECTISAct. Nom.
1.82 EUR -3.80%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(Article 223-16 of General Regulation of the French financial markets authority)

PARIS, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Listing market: Euronext Growth

ISIN code: FR0010425595

DateTotal number of shares
in the capital		Total number of voting
rights
08/31/202355,583,76861,519,936


About Cellectis??? 

Cellectis is a clinical-stage biotechnology company using its pioneering gene-editing platform to develop life-saving cell and gene therapies. Cellectis utilizes an allogeneic approach for CAR-T immunotherapies in oncology, pioneering the concept of off-the-shelf and ready-to-use gene-edited CAR T-cells to treat cancer patients, and a platform to make therapeutic gene editing in hemopoietic stem cells for various diseases. As a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with over 23 years of experience and expertise in gene editing, Cellectis is developing life-changing product candidates utilizing TALEN®, its gene editing technology, and PulseAgile, its pioneering electroporation system to harness the power of the immune system in order to treat diseases with unmet medical needs. Cellectis’ headquarters are in Paris, France, with locations in New York, New York and Raleigh, North Carolina. Cellectis is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (ticker: CLLS) and on Euronext Growth (ticker: ALCLS).     

Forward-looking Statements??? 

This press release contains "forward-looking” statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate”, "expect”, "plan”, "could” and "will,” or the negative of these and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements, which are based on our management’s current expectations and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include statements about the potential of our product candidates. These forward-looking statements are made in light of information currently available to us and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including with respect to the numerous risks associated with biopharmaceutical product candidate development. With respect to our cash runway, our operating plans, including product development plans, may change as a result of various factors, including factors currently unknown to us. Furthermore, many other important factors, including those described in our Annual Report on Form 20-F and the financial report (including the management report) for the year ended December 31, 2022 and subsequent filings Cellectis makes with the Securities Exchange Commission from time to time, as well as other known and unknown risks and uncertainties may adversely affect such forward-looking statements and cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For further information, please contact:??

Media contact:??? 

Pascalyne Wilson, Director, Communications, +33 (0)7 76 99 14 33, media@cellectis.com

Investor Relation contacts:??? 

Arthur Stril, Chief Business Officer, +1 (347) 809 5980, investors@cellectis.com

Ashley R. Robinson, LifeSci Advisors, +1 617 430 7577 

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu CELLECTISAct. Nom.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten