SMI 11'220 -0.5%  SPI 14'466 -0.4%  Dow 33'700 -0.7%  DAX 15'523 0.7%  Euro 0.9903 0.4%  EStoxx50 4'250 1.0%  Gold 1'862 -0.8%  Bitcoin 20'176 -4.5%  Dollar 0.9223 0.2%  Öl 84.2 -1.0% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
PayPal-Zahlen fallen besser aus als erhofft - Chef plant Abschied: PayPal-Aktie nachbörslich im Plus
Buffett-Investment BYD auf der Überholspur: BYD erweitert Wettstreit mit Tesla in einem weiteren Sektor?
Aurora Cannabis überzeugt beim Umsatz: Aurora Cannabis-Aktie nachbörslich mit Gewinnen
Lyft schockt mit Ausblick: Lyft-Aktie nachbörslich auf Talfahrt
Netflix-Aktie fällt: Netflix geht in Europa gegen gemeinsame Nutzung von Accounts vor
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
CELLECTISAct. Nom. Aktie [Valor: 2893969 / ISIN: FR0010425595]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
09.02.2023 22:30:00

Monthly information on share capital and company voting rights

CELLECTISAct. Nom.
2.33 USD -5.28%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(Article 223-16 of General Regulation of the French financial markets authority)

NEW YORK, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Listing market: Euronext Growth

ISIN code: FR0010425595

DateTotal number of shares
in the capital		Total number of voting
rights
01/31/202345,675,96851,743,288

About Cellectis
Cellectis is a clinical-stage biotechnology company using its pioneering gene-editing platform to develop life-saving cell and gene therapies. Cellectis utilizes an allogeneic approach for CAR-T immunotherapies in oncology, pioneering the concept of off-the-shelf and ready-to-use gene-edited CAR T-cells to treat cancer patients, and a platform to make therapeutic gene editing in hemopoietic stem cells for various diseases. As a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with over 22 years of expertise in gene editing, Cellectis is developing life-changing product candidates utilizing TALEN®, its gene editing technology, and PulseAgile, its pioneering electroporation system to harness the power of the immune system in order to treat diseases with unmet medical needs. As part of its commitment to a cure, Cellectis remains dedicated to its goal of providing lifesaving UCART product candidates for multiple cancers including acute myeloid leukemia (AML), B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) and multiple myeloma (MM). .HEAL is a new platform focusing on hemopoietic stem cells to treat blood disorders, immunodeficiencies and lysosomal storage diseases.

Cellectis’ headquarters are in Paris, France, with locations in New York, New York and Raleigh, North Carolina.

Cellectis is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (ticker: CLLS) and on Euronext Growth (ticker: ALCLS).

For more information, visit www.cellectis.com
Follow Cellectis on social media: @cellectis, LinkedIn and YouTube.

For further information, please contact:

Media contact:
Pascalyne Wilson, Director, Communications, +33776991433, media@cellectis.com

Investor Relation contacts:
Arthur Stril, Chief Business Officer, +1 (347) 809 5980, investors@cellectis.com
Ashley R. Robinson, LifeSci Advisors, +1 (617) 430 7577

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu CELLECTISAct. Nom.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu CELLECTISAct. Nom.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell: NOVO NORDISK, MERCK, COLGATE PALMOLIVE mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

In der aktuellen Folge werden die Aktien der NOVO NORDISK, MERCK und COLGATE PALMOLIVE vorgestellt. Pünktlich vor Börsenstart stellen Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz jede Woche ausgewählte Top-Werte vor und diskutieren über News aus der Finanzwelt.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell: NOVO NORDISK, MERCK, COLGATE PALMOLIVE mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

13:42 Julius Bär: 8.35% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Adecco Group AG
12:56 Bitcoin Kurs fällt unter 23.000 Dollar – Anleger fiebern Inflationsdaten entgegen
10:13 UBS KeyInvest: Luxusgüter - Schicke Outperformer / ASML Holding - Rendite mit High-Tech
09:13 Vontobel: derimail - Multi Bonus-Zertifikate mit Partizipation
09:12 Marktüberblick: Siemens hebt Prognose an
08:45 Aktien aktuell: NOVO NORDISK, MERCK, COLGATE PALMOLIVE mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
08:31 SMI vor Stabilisierung
07.02.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 10.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Novartis, Roche, UBS, Zurich Insurance
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'670.99 19.35 EPSSMU
Short 11'896.03 13.85 TSSMBU
Short 12'372.24 8.67 NMSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'220.25 09.02.2023 17:30:00
Long 10'763.01 19.35 MHSSMU
Long 10'530.25 13.85 A5SSMU
Long 10'070.92 8.84 5SSMZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse-Aktie stürzt erneut ab: CS schliesst 2022 mit hohem Milliardenverlust ab - CS-Bonustopf wird gekürzt
BAT-Aktie trotzdem tiefrot: British American Tobacco mit Steigerungen bei Umsatz und Gewinn
Meyer Burger-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Meyer Burger und NorSun vereinbaren langfristigen Liefervertrag
Neue Daten bestätigen: Die Schweiz ist kein Steuerparadies - der Kanton Zug schon
Vontobel-Aktie verlustreich: Vontobel verbucht Gewinnrückgang in 2022 - CEO verdient weniger
Ausblick: Credit Suisse (CS) informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Zurich-Aktie gibt ab: Zurich kann operatives Ergebnis steigern - Zurich rechnet mit weiter steigenden Prämienpreisen
Bayer-Aktie steigt: Neuer Bayer-CEO kommt von Roche
Steinhoff Aktie News: Steinhoff am Donnerstagmittag mit Einbussen
Microsoft-Aktie schliesst im Minus: Microsoft bläst mit ChatGPT zum Angriff auf Google - Britisches Kartellamt gegen Activision Blizzard-Übernahme

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.