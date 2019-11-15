+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
15.11.2019 15:08:00

Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Investors, Inc. today announced that monthly fund composition and performance data for Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: FMN) as of Oct. 31, 2019, is now available in the Products section of FederatedInvestors.com.  To order hard copies of this data or to be placed on a mailing list, call 800-245-0242 x5587538, email CEinfo@federatedinv.com or write to Federated Investors, 1001 Liberty Avenue, Floor 23, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. 

Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE: FII) is a leading global investment manager with $527.2 billion in assets under management as of Sept. 30, 2019.  Our investment solutions span 131 equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies and a range of separately managed account strategies.  Providing comprehensive investment management to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries, our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers.  Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated's nearly 1,900 employees include those in New York, Boston, London and several other offices worldwide.  In 2018, Federated acquired a majority interest in Hermes Investment Management, which provides world-class active management and stewardship services.  For more information, visit FederatedInvestors.com.

###

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/month-end-portfolio-data-now-available-for-federated-premier-municipal-income-fund-300959159.html

SOURCE Federated Investors, Inc.

SMI im Plus -- DAX stabil -- US-Börsen in Grün erwartet -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich höher
Der heimische Markt weist am Freitag grüne Vorzeichen aus. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es etwas ruhiger zu. Neue Hoffnung im Handelskonflikt dürfte für ein Plus an der Wall Street sorgen. Die Börsen in Fernost entwickeln sich überwiegend freundlich.

