Montgomery Transport Reinforces Company Commitment to Safety Innovation with Fleet-Wide Adoption of Stoneridge MirrorEye® Camera Monitor System

NOVI, Mich., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI), a leading designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic vehicle systems, today announced its MirrorEye® Camera Monitor System (CMS) will be installed on all new Montgomery Transport, LLC vehicles, continuing its long-standing commitment to the investment of innovative safety equipment.

Montgomery, a nationwide, leading flatbed carrier specializing in over-length and over-width hauls, has piloted the system for more than a year and has elected to incorporate MirrorEye into its standard vehicle equipment specification to support a safer environment for its drivers and the communities with which it shares the road.

"At Montgomery Transport, we pride ourselves on being the safest fleet of trucks in the industry. We strive to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to safety technology and systems. Our goal is to not only keep our drivers safe while they are on the road, but also the motoring public," said Curtis Roberts, director of safety, Montgomery. "We are proud to be able to partner with Stoneridge and implement MirrorEye's cutting-edge technology that will change the face of trucking safety."

MirrorEye is the first camera monitor system to receive a federal exemption from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), allowing MirrorEye-equipped trucks to operate on the road with an integrated system of cameras and digital displays as an alternative to conventional mirrors.

In addition to improved vision and reduced blind spots, MirrorEye offers several benefits to the driver over conventional mirrors, including enhanced vision at night and inclement weather, reduced fatigue, panning of the view to track the trailer through turns, a wider field of view and enhanced operational efficiency (from more efficient close-area maneuvering). Fleets enjoy reduced incident costs, reduced fuel costs (due to improved aerodynamics from mirror removal) and enhanced driver retention.

"Montgomery's commitment to safety is exemplified in their adoption of MirrorEye," said Jon DeGaynor, president and CEO, Stoneridge. "While there is a lot of focus on future autonomy technologies in the press, Stoneridge sees enormous benefit in using safety technologies, like MirrorEye, to support drivers today."

Positive feedback from Montgomery's drivers during the evaluation period ultimately led to the permanent adoption of the system.

"MirrorEye is one of the most impactful pieces of equipment I've ever used in my trucking career," said Rosko Craig, 2018 Montgomery Driver of the Year and Alabama Trucking Association's 2019 Driver of the Year. "The system allows me to see objects around my truck that were previously impossible to see from the driver's seat of my cab. And the infrared cameras and digital monitors provide a clear view at night and the ability to peek through rain, snow, fog and tire spray take driving to a whole new level. I know that Montgomery Transport is a leader in the marketplace with safety technology and I'm proud to lead the way with MirrorEye."

Stoneridge continues to work closely in partnership with fleets to further advance its technology and plans for MirrorEye to become part of a larger system for successive improvements in fleet risk management.

To learn more about the safety and fleet benefits of Stoneridge MirrorEye, or inquire about Stoneridge MirrorEye for your fleet, visit Stoneridge.com/MirrorEye.

About Stoneridge, Inc.

Stoneridge, Inc., headquartered in Novi, Michigan, is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems principally for the automotive, commercial vehicle, motorcycle, agricultural and off-highway vehicle markets. Additional information about Stoneridge can be found at Stoneridge.com.

About Montgomery Transport, LLC

Montgomery Transport, based in Birmingham, Ala., is a nationwide, flatbed carrier specializing in over-dimensional freight and full transportation management. Additional information can be found at montgomeryllc.com.

