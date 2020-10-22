SMI 9’999 0.1%  SPI 12’485 -0.1%  Dow 28’364 0.5%  DAX 12’543 -0.1%  Euro 1.0723 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’171 -0.3%  Gold 1’904 -1.1%  Dollar 0.9071 0.2%  Öl 42.4 1.6% 

Montana-Dakota Utilities Co. Selects CPower to Expand Its Commercial Demand Response Program

BALTIMORE and BISMARCK, N.D., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CPower Energy Management Company, the nation's leader in demand-side energy management, and Montana-Dakota Utilities Co. (Montana-Dakota), a regional energy supplier to organizations in the Upper Midwest, announce the expansion of Montana-Dakota's popular Demand Response Resources (DRR) program. The expansion of the program marks another opportunity for CPower's nearly 1,500 commercial and industrial customers to earn revenue and support the grid.

The DRR program is an electric load response program offered to Montana-Dakota's electric commercial and industrial customers in the states of Montana, North Dakota, and South Dakota. It provides businesses the opportunity to earn revenue by agreeing to reduce electricity use in response to market conditions when called on by Montana-Dakota.

"DRR has provided tremendous value to Montana-Dakota's C&I community by providing them with revenue, resilience, and grid reliability," said Diane Wiggins, Director of Utility Sales for CPower, Montana-Dakota's partner in the program. Commercial and industrial customers of Montana-Dakota can enroll in the DRR program beginning in power year 2021 through 2027.

"Thanks to the overwhelming success of the program and our partnership, we are doubling the size of the program from 25 megawatts to 50 megawatts.  This expansion gives many more customers in Montana, North Dakota, and South Dakota the opportunity to earn revenue through committed electricity reduction, assure their energy resiliency, and contribute to a stable, reliable grid for their communities," said Jay Skabo, Vice President – Electric Supply.

For more information on the DRR program and enrollment, visit CPowerEnergyManagement.com or contact CPower at 1-844-276-9371.

About CPower Energy Management
CPower is a leading demand-side energy management solutions provider that helps commercial, industrial, educational, healthcare, and government organizations save on energy costs, earn revenue through energy curtailment, enhance their sustainability efforts, and contribute to a balanced, reliable grid through DER optimization. We serve more than 1,700 customers at more than 11,000 sites and manage more than 4 gigawatts of electrical load across North America's energy markets and utilities. CPower is owned by LS Power, a leading development, investment, and operating company focused on the power and energy infrastructure sector. For more information, please visit www.CPowerEnergyManagement.com

About Montana-Dakota Utilities Co.
Montana-Dakota Utilities Co. distributes natural gas and generates, transmits and distributes electricity and provides related services in the northern Great Plains. The company serves approximately 143,000 electric customers and 275,000 natural gas customers in 262 communities in North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana and Wyoming. Montana-Dakota is a subsidiary of MDU Resources Group, Inc., a member of the S&P MidCap 400 index and the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats index and is Building a Strong America® by providing essential products and services through its regulated energy delivery and construction materials and services businesses. For more information about MDU Resources, see the company's website. For more information about Montana-Dakota, visit www.montana-dakota.com.

CPower Energy Management (PRNewsfoto/CPower Energy Management)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/montana-dakota-utilities-co-selects-cpower-to-expand-its-commercial-demand-response-program-301158453.html

SOURCE CPower Energy Management

