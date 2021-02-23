SMI 10’712 0.1%  SPI 13’393 -0.1%  Dow 31’522 0.1%  DAX 13’950 -0.3%  Euro 1.0899 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’700 -0.4%  Gold 1’810 0.9%  Bitcoin 48’539 -5.7%  Dollar 0.8962 0.0%  Öl 65.8 4.7% 
23.02.2021 01:30:00

Montage Technology Appointed to the Board of Directors of JEDEC

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Montage Technology, a leading IC design company, was recently appointed to the Board of Directors of JEDEC (Joint Electron Device Engineering Council, now known as the JEDEC Solid State Technology Association). Christopher Cox, Vice President of Strategic Technology at Montage Technology joined the board, which provides governance over the JEDEC committees and Task Groups.

JEDEC is the global leader in developing open standards for the microelectronics industry. The mission of JEDEC is to serve the solid state industry by creating, publishing and promoting global acceptance of standards, and by providing a forum for technical exchange on leading industry topics. The organization consists of over 300 member companies globally working in more than 100 committees and subcommittees. Today, the JEDEC standards and publications have been widely adopted in mainstream semiconductor memory circuits and similar storage devices worldwide.

The Board of Directors at JEDEC plays a critical role in preparing, reviewing and approving standards and materials to meet the ever-changing challenges and needs for global manufacturers and suppliers. Since 2004, Montage Technology has been an active contributor leading DRAM, Register and Buffer task groups and promoting the standardization of DDR technology. Currently, Montage is serving as the chair of three committees and sub committees.

"Montage is thrilled to join the Board of JEDEC. For years, our team has been actively taking the lead in JEDEC initiatives in building the memory standards," said Dr. Howard Yang, Chairman and CEO of Montage Technology, "Montage is looking forward to bringing our experience to further facilitate the development of open standards within the organization and empower global collaboration and synergy across the industries."

As the Vice President of Strategic Technology at Montage Technology, Mr. Cox oversees new technology initiatives as well as strategic planning for the company. Previously he spent over 27 years in the technology sector working for companies like Intel, 3Dfx and AMD where he worked on everything from Memory architecture to Audio BIOS design. Mr. Cox is a significant innovator who holds over 100 patents across the different countries.

For more information about JEDEC Board of Directors, please visit: https://www.jedec.org/about-jedec/board-directors

About Montage Technology

Founded in 2004, Montage Technology is a leading IC design company dedicated to providing high-performance, low-power IC solutions for cloud computing and data center markets.

For more information about Montage Technology, please visit: https://www.montage-tech.com

SOURCE Montage Technology

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top/Flop

CS Group 12.78
1.55 %
UBS Group 14.09
1.29 %
Swiss Re 83.46
1.14 %
Swiss Life Hldg 448.20
1.01 %
Swisscom 469.10
0.93 %
CieFinRichemont 87.88
-0.72 %
ABB 26.84
-0.89 %
Geberit 549.60
-1.08 %
Lonza Grp 591.20
-1.60 %
SGS 2’651.00
-2.00 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

22.02.21
Vontobel: Konjunkturoptimismus sorgt für Anstieg des Ölpreises
22.02.21
Eine richtungsweisende Woche für den DAX®
22.02.21
SMI setzt Verlustserie fort
19.02.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 17.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Daimler, Tesla
19.02.21
Wie helfen Versicherungen beim Vermögensaufbau? | BX Swiss TV
18.02.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf ABB Ltd
mehr

Inside Fonds

19.02.21
Schroders: Monitoring - Indirekte Immobilienanlagen Schweiz 2021
19.02.21
Schroders: Wo in Europa gibt es Innovationen?
18.02.21
Schroders: Klimawandel und Renditen in den nächsten 30 Jahren
mehr

Versicherungen gehören zum Vermögensaufbau dazu! Warum, dass erklärt Christian Jetzer, CEO von JC Insurance Brokers GmbH / easyinsured.ch bei BX Swiss TV. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG erläutert Christian Jetzer warum neben Vermögensaufbau auch die Absicherung eine zentrale Rolle spielt.

Wie helfen Versicherungen beim Vermögensaufbau? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Kursrutsch nach Rekordhoch: Befindet sich Dogecoin in einer Korrektur oder einem Bärenmarkt?
Kühne+Nagel greift in Asien zu - Mehrere Milliarden Umsatz - Aktie in Grün
Tesla-Chef Musk erscheinen Kurse für Bitcoin und Ethereum hoch
SMI schliesst kaum verändert -- US-Börsen uneinheitlich -- DAX geht leichter in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich tiefer
UBS will in Paris anscheinend mit Zinsbesteuerungsabkommen argumentieren - UBS-Aktie im Plus
Warren Buffetts Depot-Nieten: Diese Investments des Börsenprofis waren 2020 die grössten Verlierer
Bitcoinkurs zeitweise unter 50'000 Dollar - auch Ether fällt
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 7: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Analysten: So viel ist die GameStop-Aktie tatsächlich wert
GameStop-Saga: Mögliche langfristigen Auswirkungen der Rally auf die Aktienmärkte

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst kaum verändert -- US-Börsen uneinheitlich -- DAX geht leichter in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich tiefer
Der heimische Markt tendierte im Montagshandel seitwärts. Der DAX notierte im Minus. Der US-Leitindex zeigte sich freundlich, während die Techwerte klar nachgaben. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Montag vorwiegend Verluste verbucht.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit