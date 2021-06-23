Monroeville Navy Defense Contractor Appoints New President and GM: Barb Staniscia

MONROEVILLE, Pa., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bechtel Plant Machinery, Inc. (BPMI), a defense contractor and one of the Monroeville area's premier employers, has a new president and general manager. Barb Staniscia was appointed by Bechtel National, Inc., BPMI's parent company, to be the company's new leader, following the retirement of Dave Hein. Ms. Staniscia is the first female to lead the project engineering company in its 65-year history.

While new to the GM position, Ms. Staniscia has nearly 35 years of experience in the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program (NNPP). A metallurgical engineer by education, she has spent nearly her entire career supporting the nation's defense through various roles with BPMI. Most recently, Ms. Staniscia was the department manager for the company's Instrumentation & Control department.

"I feel fortunate for the opportunities, challenges, and personal fulfillment that my career at BPMI has afforded me," said Ms. Staniscia. "There is a real sense of service at BPMI because of the mission that drives us, and I'm honored and energized to lead this team."

"With the role that diversity, equity, and inclusion has taken in industry, certainly I feel an obligation and responsibility to demonstrate to future women in STEM that opportunity exists," said Ms. Staniscia. "However, BPMI's staff collectively recognizes the value and necessity of traditional diversity, as well as diversity of thought and experience, among our workforce. Together, we're building a culture where every employee's voice, expertise, and perspective are welcome and respected, and I'm proud to be leading the company at this transformative time in our history."

Ms. Staniscia lives in Murrysville with her husband, Jamie. They have one son.

About Bechtel

Bechtel is a trusted engineering, construction and project management partner to industry and government. Differentiated by the quality of our people and our relentless drive to deliver the most successful outcomes, we align our capabilities to our customers' objectives to create a lasting positive impact. Since 1898, we have helped customers complete more than 25,000 projects in 160 countries on all seven continents that have created jobs, grown economies, improved the resiliency of the world's infrastructure, increased access to energy, resources, and vital services, and made the world a safer, cleaner place. Bechtel serves the Energy; Infrastructure; Nuclear, Security & Environmental; and Mining & Metals markets. Our services span from initial planning and investment, through start-up and operations. www.bechtel.com

About BPMI

BPMI is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bechtel National Inc., the U.S. government services division of Bechtel Corp. BPMI is a project engineering organization supporting the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program. They provide design, manufacturing, and supply chain management of the fabrication, testing, delivery, installation, and field support of nuclear power plant components installed in submarines and aircraft carriers. www.BPMIonline.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/monroeville-navy-defense-contractor-appoints-new-president-and-gm-barb-staniscia-301318631.html

SOURCE Bechtel Plant Machinery, Inc.