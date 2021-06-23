SMI 11’906 -0.6%  SPI 15’287 -0.6%  Dow 33’910 -0.1%  DAX 15’456 -1.2%  Euro 1.0961 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’076 -1.1%  Gold 1’783 0.3%  Bitcoin 30’803 3.3%  Dollar 0.9184 0.0%  Öl 75.7 1.2% 

23.06.2021 18:43:00

Monroeville Navy Defense Contractor Appoints New President and GM: Barb Staniscia

MONROEVILLE, Pa., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bechtel Plant Machinery, Inc. (BPMI), a defense contractor and one of the Monroeville area's premier employers, has a new president and general manager. Barb Staniscia was appointed by Bechtel National, Inc., BPMI's parent company, to be the company's new leader, following the retirement of Dave Hein. Ms. Staniscia is the first female to lead the project engineering company in its 65-year history.

Barb Staniscia, President & GM of BPMI

While new to the GM position, Ms. Staniscia has nearly 35 years of experience in the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program (NNPP). A metallurgical engineer by education, she has spent nearly her entire career supporting the nation's defense through various roles with BPMI. Most recently, Ms. Staniscia was the department manager for the company's Instrumentation & Control department.

"I feel fortunate for the opportunities, challenges, and personal fulfillment that my career at BPMI has afforded me," said Ms. Staniscia. "There is a real sense of service at BPMI because of the mission that drives us, and I'm honored and energized to lead this team."

"With the role that diversity, equity, and inclusion has taken in industry, certainly I feel an obligation and responsibility to demonstrate to future women in STEM that opportunity exists," said Ms. Staniscia. "However, BPMI's staff collectively recognizes the value and necessity of traditional diversity, as well as diversity of thought and experience, among our workforce. Together, we're building a culture where every employee's voice, expertise, and perspective are welcome and respected, and I'm proud to be leading the company at this transformative time in our history." 

Ms. Staniscia lives in Murrysville with her husband, Jamie. They have one son.

About Bechtel
Bechtel is a trusted engineering, construction and project management partner to industry and government. Differentiated by the quality of our people and our relentless drive to deliver the most successful outcomes, we align our capabilities to our customers' objectives to create a lasting positive impact. Since 1898, we have helped customers complete more than 25,000 projects in 160 countries on all seven continents that have created jobs, grown economies, improved the resiliency of the world's infrastructure, increased access to energy, resources, and vital services, and made the world a safer, cleaner place. Bechtel serves the Energy; Infrastructure; Nuclear, Security & Environmental; and Mining & Metals markets. Our services span from initial planning and investment, through start-up and operations. www.bechtel.com 

About BPMI
BPMI is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bechtel National Inc., the U.S. government services division of Bechtel Corp. BPMI is a project engineering organization supporting the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program. They provide design, manufacturing, and supply chain management of the fabrication, testing, delivery, installation, and field support of nuclear power plant components installed in submarines and aircraft carriers. www.BPMIonline.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/monroeville-navy-defense-contractor-appoints-new-president-and-gm-barb-staniscia-301318631.html

SOURCE Bechtel Plant Machinery, Inc.

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Steht ein volatiler Sommer bevor? | BX Swiss TV

Die Märkte bewegen sich weiterhin auf hohem Niveau und befinden sich im Spannungsfeld der Inflationsnachrichten. Bei den Einzeltiteln ist aktuell Microsoft im Fokus. Erfahren Sie mehr zur aktuellen Entwicklung im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 23. Juni 21: Steht ein volatiler Sommer bevor? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

16:58 Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
15:23 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 12.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
10:30 Marktupdate 23. Juni 21: Steht ein volatiler Sommer bevor? | BX Swiss TV
09:37 Pharmariesen bremsen SMI
08:52 Marktüberblick: Techwerte im Rallymodus
22.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 16.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (52%) auf Snap Inc, Facebook Inc, Twitter Inc
18.06.21 Lyxor: Podcast: Banking für eine grünere Zukunft
18.06.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Temenos Group, VAT Group, Vifor Pharma
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Avis de ne pas consommer du poisson fumé conditionné et vendu par l'entreprise Le Marché des Saveurs du Québec
Avis de ne pas consommer du bœuf haché vendus par l'entreprise Fouquet Morel inc.
CS-Aktie wechselt Vorzeichen: Credit Suisse veröffentlicht historische Finanzdaten
SMI schliesst mit Verlusten -- DAX letztlich tiefer -- Asiatische Börsen beenden Handel mehrheitlich höher
Zur-Rose-Aktie dreht nach Bericht zu e-Rezepten deutlich ins Minus - CEO bemängelt zu langsame Digitalisierung im Gesundheitswesen
US-Handel endet auf grünem Terrain -- SMI schliesst niedriger -- DAX zum Handelsende leicht im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich überwiegend freundlich
Plug Power-Aktie stark gefragt: Plug Power macht mehr Umsatz
BioNTech-Aktie gewinnt: BioNTech will schnell auf neue Virus-Varianten reagieren können
Swiss Re-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Swiss Re reduziert Beteiligung an Phoenix Group
Novartis-Aktie gibt ab: Novartis will offenbar 2021 rund 50 Millionen Dosen BioNTech-Impfstoff abfüllen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit