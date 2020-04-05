Monroe College Postpones 2020 Commencement Until the Fall

BRONX, N.Y., April 5, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Monroe College, a national leader in educating urban and international students, made the difficult announcement this week to students, faculty, and staff that Commencement is postponed.

Commencement for the Class of 2020 had been scheduled for June 10th at Radio City Music Hall in midtown Manhattan. The event will now take place later in the year, likely in September or October.

In an email to the College community, Monroe President Marc Jerome explained that ongoing concerns over coronavirus are behind the decision. He wrote:

"I know that this is sad news for our graduates and their families and for the faculty and staff who look forward to this very special event each year. However, with coronavirus cases still on the rise in the region, it is the right and responsible thing to do. The restrictions on large group gatherings will almost certainly not be lifted in time for us to proceed with Commencement in June."

While the formal graduation celebration will now be held in the fall, the College will confer the graduates' degrees in June so that those students may move forward with their employment plans or pursue their next academic program.

At last year's Commencement celebration at Radio City Music Hall, the College conferred degrees on more than 2,600 students from more than 80 countries, which is consistent with prior years. Per tradition, two ceremonies were held to accommodate as many of the graduates' family members and friends as possible in the 6,000-seat venue.

The College expects to announce new dates for Commencement and all related activities in the weeks ahead. Graduates and their families are advised to monitor for updates at http://www.monroecollege.edu/graduation.

The College's current Winter semester concludes on April 18th. Academic instruction has been provided since mid-March through virtual classrooms online. The transition has been quite successful, with student attendance in the virtual classrooms averaging 86%. The Spring semester, which begins on April 30th, will continue in the virtual classrooms until public health experts deem it safe for colleges in the region to resume on-campus instruction.

Founded in 1933, Monroe College is a recognized leader in urban and international education. The College is proud of its innovative programs to increase college access, affordability, and completion outcomes, especially among first-generation students. The strength of its warm, supportive culture is reflected in the personal connections fostered among students, faculty, and staff.

Monroe educates close to 8,000 students each year, offering Certificate, Associate, Bachelor's, and Master's degree programs from campuses in the Bronx, New Rochelle, and St. Lucia. Many of the College's degree programs may also be pursued online.

Programs are offered through seven academic schools, including the Schools of Allied Health Professions, Business and Accounting, Criminal Justice, Education, Hospitality Management and the Culinary Institute of New York (CINY), Information Technology, and Nursing, as well as through King Graduate School. Liberal arts and continuing education programs are also available. For more information and admissions criteria, please visit http://www.monroecollege.edu.

