Monro Muffler Brake Aktie 953301 / US6102361010
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
27.05.2026 14:11:22
Monro Explores Strategic Alternatives
(RTTNews) - Monro, Inc. (MNRO), an automotive repair and tire services company, Wednesday announced that it has initiated a review of strategic alternatives including asset sales, refinancing of the business, strategic acquisitions and operational improvements, or the sale of the company.
The review of strategic alternatives is at a preliminary stage and the company has not set a deadline for its completion and there can be no assurance that the process will result in any strategic outcome, Monro said in a statement.
In pre-market activity, MNRO shares were trading at $17, up 2.66% on the Nasdaq.
Trading Signals: Ferrari zündet den Elektro-Turbo
Mit dem ersten vollelektrischen Modell wagt Ferrari den Schritt in eine neue Ära. An der Börse könnte der Sportwagenbauer nach soliden Quartalszahlen, starkem Auftragsbestand und einem charttechnischen Ausbruch ebenfalls wieder beschleunigen.Weiterlesen!
Nachrichten zu Monro Muffler Brake Inc.
Analysen zu Monro Muffler Brake Inc.
3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: ASM, Infineon & HSBC mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ ASM
✅ Infineon
✅ HSBC
https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/