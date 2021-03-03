Monmouthshire Building Society uses Blue Prism's AI Digital Robots to scale up Broker and Customer Services

Additional digital workers enable 24x7 business operations, improve accuracy and reduce risk

LONDON, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Monmouthshire Building Society, a 150-year-old Welsh mortgage, savings and insurance services business, has taken its first steps in rolling out Blue Prism's turnkey cloud platform, for a change programme that could see as many as 170 processes improved through intelligent automation.

The Society, established in 1870, has launched a transformation strategy to achieve greater operational efficiency and drive competitive advantage as a fast-growth modern mutual within the market:

With automation partner Codebase8, stage one fully automates the end-to-end mortgage borrowing process. Onboarding new brokers and networks within 24 hours and paying broker commission more frequently - equating to more mortgage applications and more business.

Stage two automates some of the heavy manual processes undertaken by the underwriting team, including assessment of application forms, documents, affordability verification, ID verification and instructing valuation reports.

Stage three will automate assessing valuation reports, producing mortgage offers and uploading offers to broker and solicitor portals. By minimising the amount of physical mail, it will also strengthen the Society's 'green' approach amongst members and Society colleagues.

"Our use of digital workers means we're able to expand the mix of products we can offer to our changing member base via our broker network, allowing us to grow a lot faster. Our people clearly see the potential this has for serving our stakeholders better than ever. In fact, we are seeing healthy competition among business teams to get their processes to the top of the stack." said Dawn Gunter, COO of Monmouthshire Building Society.

The benefits of Blue Prism at the Society will go far beyond making processes more efficient as the high levels of accuracy and detailed audit trail strengthens the Society's risk and compliance.

Lee Saunders of Carter Lee Financial Services commented: "I am excited to hear how the Society is harnessing automation and welcome how this will speed up mortgage applications. This will enable me to provide my customers with the fastest mortgage offer possible. Decreasing the time between completion and receiving the procuration fee will also be a great step forward and one that brokers will appreciate."

Intelligent automation enables mutual societies to break through the friction that this long-standing lending model has created, helping to build an operating model of the future and a fully digital experience that younger generations expect.

"Monmouthshire Building Society had the long-term vision to digitalise all of its operations and adopt a cloud-first technology strategy. It's now leading the way within the sector with a clear view of how to harness the power of a digital workforce and continue providing the high level of service customers and brokers expect," saidBrian Mort, General Manager of EMEA, Blue Prism.

