10.10.2019 20:22:00

Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In The Indianapolis, IN MSA

HOLMDEL, N.J., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR) today announced the acquisition of a new 615,747 square foot industrial building located at 1151 S. Graham Road, Greenwood, IN at a purchase price of $81,500,000. The property is net-leased for 15 years to Amazon.com Services, Inc., a Delaware corporation. The building is situated on approximately 78.64 acres.

Michael P. Landy, President and CEO, commented, "In keeping with our commitment of owning a best-in-class, modern industrial property portfolio with vast linkages to the digital economy, we are very pleased to announce this acquisition. The Indianapolis industrial market represents one of the best locations in the U.S. and this acquisition further enhances our large presence here."

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 115 properties, containing a total of approximately 22.9 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/monmouth-real-estate-announces-new-acquisition-in-the-indianapolis-in-msa-300936762.html

SOURCE Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:41
Vontobel: Clever investieren - statt renditelos sparen
14:00
Spannung vor Handelsgesprächen steigt | BX Swiss TV
13:30
US-Ölvorräte steigen wegen deutlich gefallener Rohölverarbeitung
10:42
Weekly-Hits: Versorger, Airbus & Boeing
10:03
SMI - Optimismus überwiegt
09.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.90% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Occidental Petroleum Corp
07.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

04.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die angeschlagene Weltwirtschaft schwächt
24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
mehr
Spannung vor Handelsgesprächen steigt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Silber-Rally: So können Investoren von dem kleinen Gold-Bruder profitieren
Fed-Protokoll: Gedpolitiker sorgten sich um Belastungen durch Handelskonflikt
Geldknappheit in Hongkong: Die Bevölkerung greift nach Bitcoins
Tesla-Aktie abgestuft: JMP Securities erstmals überhaupt besorgt bezüglich Nachfrage
Von Roll-Aktie legt kräftig zu: Von Roll erhält Grossauftrag von britischem Autohersteller
US-Börsen legen zu -- Handelsgespräche im Fokus: SMI schliesst höher -- DAX gewinnt letztlich -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Tag in Grün
Satter Gewinn: Das neue Portfolio von Goldman Sachs übertrifft den Markt deutlich
Sunrise-Aktie deutlich fester: Stimmrechtsberater ISS empfiehlt Ablehnung von Sunrise-Deal
J&J-Aktie im Minus: Milliarden-Urteil gegen Pharmakonzern Johnson & Johnson
LafargeHolcim-Aktie legt zu: LafargeHolcim verabschiedet sich offenbar aus Bieterrennen für BASF-Bauchemie

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen legen zu -- Handelsgespräche im Fokus: SMI schliesst höher -- DAX gewinnt letztlich -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Tag in Grün
Die Anleger an der Wall Street sind optimistisch. Mit Blick auf die Handelsgespräche griffen die Investoren am heimischen Aktienmarkt zu. Die deutsche Börse zeigte sich am Donnerstag fester. In Asien präsentierten sich die Anleger in Kauflaune.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB