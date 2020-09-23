Monmouth County Philanthropists Donate $50 Million To Monmouth Medical Center

LONG BRANCH, N.J., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Monmouth Medical Center, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, has announced the donation of a landmark $50 million gift, given by local Monmouth County philanthropists Anne and Sheldon Vogel. This transformational gift will support the development of a new medical campus in nearby Tinton Falls, extending the trusted, high-quality health care programs and services for which Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch is known. The Vogels' investment in Monmouth Medical Center, creating the Vogel Medical Campus, marks the largest named health care donation in New Jersey.

"This extraordinary gift from the Vogel family will have an enormous impact on the health and well-being of the communities served by Monmouth Medical Center," said Barry H. Ostrowsky, President and Chief Executive Officer of RWJBarnabas Health. "The new Vogel Medical Campus will advance medical innovation and expand access to the finest critical health care services. The Vogels' generosity ensures that Monmouth County residents will benefit for generations to come."

The state-of-the-art and environmentally-friendly Vogel Medical Campus will incorporate future-focused and innovative elements that will greatly improve both the practitioner and patient experience. The facilities are being designed alongside Monmouth's expert clinicians and will leverage the very latest advances in medical space planning and technology.

"We are pioneering the future of health care," said Bill Arnold, President of RWJBarnabas Health's Southern Region, which in addition to Monmouth Medical Center includes Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood and Community Medical Center in Toms River. "Advanced technologies, expansive diagnostic services and innovative research are the hallmarks of today's smart, future-ready health care delivery model. Our ultimate goal is to deliver an unparalleled patient experience."

The Vogels' connection to Long Branch spans generations. Growing up, Mr. Vogel's family owned a popular department store in town, and Mrs. Vogel's father served as Chief of Police. The couple, who were each born at Monmouth Medical Center, have maintained deep connections and entrust the hospital for all of their medical care.

"We know and love Monmouth Medical Center, from the administration and hospital leadership to the doctors and nurses leading the day-to-day charge," said Mrs. Vogel. "Sheldon and I have every confidence that the plans being made here will continue to advance exceptional care for this community's next generation."

As Chief Financial Officer at Atlantic Records, Mr. Vogel gained unique perspective on how the digitization of music dramatically changed the industry. He draws parallels between that experience and today's emerging trends in health care delivery, such as telemedicine and ambulatory care. His deep understanding that the future of health care is dependent on investment in infrastructure and technology is what drove the couple to invest in Monmouth Medical Center.

"The speed of health care innovation is astonishing," said Mr. Vogel. "Health care transformation requires investment. Our gift will ensure that Monmouth Medical Center will continue to meet the evolving health care needs of our neighbors and friends right here in Monmouth County."

"Fostering innovation in our hospitals and strengthening health care infrastructure is crucial to the health and well-being of our community," said Eric Carney, President and Chief Executive Officer of Monmouth Medical Center. "We are so thankful to Anne and Sheldon Vogel as our partners in recognizing this reality. Their gift is an incredible investment in our future."

