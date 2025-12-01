Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
MongoDB Aktie

01.12.2025 23:37:49

MongoDB Q3 Net Loss Narrows; Raises Outlook

(RTTNews) - MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) on Monday reported third-quarter fiscal 2026 results ended October 31, 2025, showing solid growth across its cloud business.

The company reported a net loss of $2.0 million, or $0.02 per share, compared to a net loss of $9.8 million, or $0.13 per share, in the same quarter last year.

Total revenue rose 19 percent year-over-year to $628 million, up from $529.4 million in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted earnings came in at $1.32 per share, up 14 percent from $1.16 per share last year, beating Street estimates of $0.81.

MongoDB's management said robust demand for its Atlas cloud platform and continued enterprise adoption of AI-ready database services unlocked both top- and bottom-line strength.

They raised guidance for fiscal 2026 as follows: MongoDB expects fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 revenue between $665 million and $670 million, and full-year fiscal 2026 revenue between $2.434 billion and $2.439 billion. The company projects non-GAAP diluted net income of $1.44 to $1.48 per share for the fourth quarter and $4.76 to $4.80 per share for the full fiscal year.

MDB closed Monday at $328.87, down 1.05%, and traded after hours at $380.31, up 15.64% on the NasdaqGM.