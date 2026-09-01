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MongoDB Aktie 38433888 / US60937P1066

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02.09.2026 00:11:43

MongoDB Posts Q2 Profit, Revenue Rises 30%

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(RTTNews) - MongoDB Inc. (MDB) on Tuesday posted a profit for the second quarter, as revenue rose 30% year over year. The company also raised its full-year fiscal 2027 guidance, citing strength in Atlas and early momentum in AI use cases.

MongoDB reported net income of $40.9 million or $0.50 per share, compared with a net loss of $47.0 million or $0.58 per share a year earlier. Adjusted net income rose to $162.6 million or $1.90 per share from $87.2 million or $1.00 per share.

Total revenue was $771.8 million for the second quarter, an increase of 30% year-over-year.

Subscription revenue increased 31% to $747.1 million, while services revenue rose 29% to $24.6 million. Atlas revenue grew approximately 29% year over year, while EA & other revenue increased approximately 36%.

For the third quarter, MongoDB expects revenue of $756 million to $761 million and adjusted earnings per share of $1.57 to $1.61. For fiscal 2027, the company now expects revenue of $2.99 billion to $3.03 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $6.39 to $6.58.

"We delivered strong second quarter results, highlighted by 30% year-over-year revenue growth—the highest level of growth in several years—and continued strong profitability. This performance reflects the mission-critical role our platform plays for customers, with strength driven by core enterprise workloads and early momentum with AI use cases. That strength spans our run anywhere strategy across both Atlas and Enterprise Advanced, highlighting the power of our data platform. This gives us the confidence to raise our full year fiscal 2027 guidance," said CJ Desai, President and Chief Executive Officer of MongoDB.

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