21.02.2020 14:45:00

MongoDB, Inc. Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Earnings Call

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB), the leading modern, general purpose database platform, today announced it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended January 31, 2020, after the U.S. financial markets close on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

MongoDB

In conjunction with this announcement, MongoDB will host a conference call on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial results and business outlook. A live webcast of the call will be available on the "Investor Relations" page of the Company's website at http://investors.mongodb.com. To access the call by phone, dial 888-317-6016 (domestic) or 412-317-6016 (international). A replay of this conference call will be available for a limited time at 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international) using conference ID 10139634. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at http://investors.mongodb.com.

About MongoDB

MongoDB is the leading modern, general purpose database platform, designed to unleash the power of software and data for developers and the applications they build. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 15,900 customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 80 million times and there have been more than one million MongoDB University registrations.

Investor Relations
Brian Denyeau
ICR for MongoDB
646-277-1251
ir@mongodb.com

Media Relations
Mark Wheeler
MongoDB, North America
866-237-8815 x7186
communications@mongodb.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mongodb-inc-announces-date-of-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-fiscal-2020-earnings-call-301009126.html

SOURCE MongoDB, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
Virussorgen sind zurück an den Rohstoffmärkten
09:19
Vontobel: derimail - Unsere "Singles" noch bis heute Abend in Zeichnung
08:18
SMI mit erstem Dämpfer
07:16
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Abwärtsdynamik verschärft sich / Adecco – Vor neuer Abwärtswelle?
20.02.20
SMI mit neuem Hoch – UBS mit neuem Chef | BX Swiss TV
20.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Banco Santander SA, Kering SA, ASML Holding NV
19.02.20
Dividend Futures Imply Slow Growth in 2020s
17.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

20.02.20
Schroders: Wie Anleger "Greenwasher" erkennen können
14.02.20
Schroders: Private Assets 2020: Wie geht"s weiter?
07.02.20
Schroders: Die Dominanz der US-Superstar-Unternehmen und die Konsequenzen für Anleger
mehr
SMI mit neuem Hoch – UBS mit neuem Chef | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Swiss Re-Aktie massiv unter Druck: Swiss Re leidet unter grosser Schadensbelastung
UBS-Aktie legt zu: UBS-Chef Sergio Ermotti wird durch ING-CEO Hamers ersetzt
US-Börsen schliessen mit Abgaben -- SMI beendet Handel im Minus -- DAX verliert schlussendlich deutlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Tesla reduziert: Hier hat George Soros im vierten Quartal 2019 investiert
GAM-Aktie schiesst zweistellig hoch: GAM Holding mit Gewinnrückgang - Änderungen in der Geschäftsleitung
Tesla-Aktie überbewertet? Experte sieht Potenzial für Tesla, in die Bewertung hineinzuwachsen
SMI und DAX reduzieren Verluste -- Asiens Börsen schliessen überwiegend schwach
Sika-Aktie dreht: Rekordergebnis unter den Erwartungen
Julius Bär-Aktie im Minus: Finma stellt schwere Mängel in Geldwäschereibekämpfung fest
Amazon-CEO verkauft erneut Aktien in Milliardenhöhe

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX reduzieren Verluste -- Asiens Börsen schliessen überwiegend schwach
Die heimische Börse kann die anfänglichen Verluste eindämmen. Der DAX pendelt inzwischen ebenfalls um die Nulllinie. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost wiesen am Freitag überwiegend rote Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;