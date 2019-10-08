08.10.2019 18:15:00

Monetization of Customer Data: Perspectives and Beyond

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Report Includes:
- An overview of customer data monetization
- Information on biological and healthcare data

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05822233/?utm_source=PRN

- Explanation of why there is a need to establish balance between customer independence and business advantages
- Coverage of government regulation and guidelines that impact data protection and privacy for all individual citizens
- Review of recent developments and case studies related to data security

Summary
With the modernization of and advances in technology, an entirely new kind of "currency" has emerged: data.Just like any other high-value commodity, data has gained popularity in leaps and bounds in the last decade.

Huge amounts of data are being generated in households, companies, hospitals, schools and almost everywhere technology is used.This data, once organized, offers an immense potential for communities and industries.

Advances in data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) are further propelling the applications of data usage in novel areas. For instance, an innovative marketing and social engagement platform company, Sideqik, is actively developing AI-based solutions to allow marketers to better understand the trends driving their brands, influencers and marketplaces.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05822233/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/monetization-of-customer-data-perspectives-and-beyond-300933791.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

17:12
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
16:00
Konjunktursorgen und Unsicherheit | BX Swiss TV
13:30
Ölpreise ohne klare Richtung
09:26
Vontobel: derimail - US-Tech Werte mit doppleter Renditechance
08:58
Zinsfantasien halten SMI in der Spur
07.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Sunrise Communications Group AG
07.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

04.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die angeschlagene Weltwirtschaft schwächt
24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
mehr
Konjunktursorgen und Unsicherheit | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Apple Card: In Zukunft überall erhältlich
ABB-Aktien finden nicht aus dem Tief
Experte zum Ende des Bullenmarktes: Anleger müssen ihre Strategie jetzt dringend prüfen
Wall Street beendet Handel tiefer -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Gewinnen -- Japans Börse letztlich schwächer
Das ist im letzten Quartal für Anleger wichtig
Sunrise erhält für UPC-Deal Rückendeckung von Ethos
SMI verliert am Dienstag deutlich -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost verbuchen Zuwächse
ARYZTA-Aktie büsst ein: ARYZTA kommt organisch 2018/19 nicht vom Fleck
Novartis-Tochter AveXis stellt positive Studiendaten zu Zolgensma vor - Novartis-Aktie legt zu
Autoneum-Aktien nach weiterer Gewinnwarnung und Absetzung des CEO markant tiefer

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI verliert am Dienstag deutlich -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost verbuchen Zuwächse
Die Sorge vor einem neu aufflammenden Handelskonflikt belastet die US-Börsen. Auch am heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigten sich die Anleger anfällig für politische Störfeuer. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte klare Abschläge. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten herrschte am Dienstag gute Stimmung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB