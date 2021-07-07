Monet By The Water, The Largest Immersive Traveling Experience In The World Kicks Off Its Eight City, North American Tour This December In San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, MIRA, SEE Global Entertainment (SEE™), and CBF Productions announced the world and U.S. premiere of Monet by the Water, a new groundbreaking traveling exhibit connecting audiences to the timeless beauty of Claude Monet's art, utilizing 21st-century technology.

Commemorating the 180th anniversary of Monet's birth, this novel traveling exhibition has been over 2-years in the making. It will make its initial debut in San Francisco this December at a secret location, followed by stops in Minneapolis, Atlanta, Seattle, Miami, Denver, St. Louis, and Philadelphia.

Tickets for this exclusive, 360-degree, multisensory spectacle are already in high demand. To stay up to date on the latest information regarding the exhibit opening dates, secret venue location, and receive access to early bird pricing, customers are highly encouraged to sign up for the waitlist at www.monetbythewater.com.

"We see Monet as a pioneer of immersion, completely surrounding people with the beauty and precision of his colors," said Ricardo Dotta, co-founder of Mira, the Museum of Immersive Roaming Arts. "In honor of this thought, with Monet by the Water we aim to extend his work through technological possibilities, generating spaces where the landscape fits the viewer's scale."

A multidisciplinary team of expert digital artists developed a unique process to reimagine Monet's paintings into a multilayered, immersive exhibition that brings together traditional and contemporary artistic languages in a way that pays homage to the iconic artist. The original soundtrack and ambience especially designed for the exhibit complement the immersion of this spectacular experience.

Monet by the Water will be meticulously designed to create a consistent and optimized experience for guests, unlike other exhibits that adapt their experiences to the venue, compromising the customer's overall experience.

"We're honored to bring this immersive celebration of one of the most iconic Impressionist masters to San Francisco," added Martin Biallas, CEO of Los Angeles based SEE Global Entertainment., and Producer of the exhibition. "Our partnership with Mira and CBF Productions is one I'm truly proud of, allowing us to wow Bay Area families with this spectacular show."

The 40,000 square foot experience will feature a captivating audiovisual experience created from more than 300 pieces of Monet's art with 26-foot-high multi-screen projections, original music, and sound effects. Monet by the Water takes guests on a journey to enjoy the tranquility of his Giverny's gardens, explore the coastline of his beloved Normandy, travel along the banks of the Seine, and gaze at the colors of his flowers.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.monetbythewater.com.

ABOUT MIRA:

Mira is the Museum of Immersive Roaming Arts, a traveling digital art museum dedicated to creating exhibitions and shows in which digital arts take center stage. Through art and technology Mira creates innovative content that brings people together, using new audiovisual languages, virtual and augmented realities, and AI. Monet by the Water is Mira's first show, a homage to the Master of Impressionism Claude Monet. For more information on Mira, visit www.mira.art.

ABOUT SEE© GLOBAL ENTERTAINMENT

The SEE© Family of Companies represents the finest in themed entertainment. Working with major Hollywood studios, record companies, sports franchises, and legendary individuals, SEE has become the one source for truly great, expansive entertainment. SEE is led by President Martin Biallas, a Hollywood veteran of 30 years. For more info, please visit www.seeglobalentertainment.com and www.martinbiallas.com.

ABOUT CBF PRODUCTIONS:

CBF Productions is the creator of Concerts in Your Car -- California's first "in your car" and socially distanced live events series. CBF launched the series in 2020 in response to the global Coronavirus pandemic, safely bringing live music back to reality. Among the top-tier talent that have performed at CBF's Concerts in Your Car events include Kaskade, The Beach Boys, Third Eye Blind, and Snoop Dogg. The innovation and success of the Concerts in Your Car series garnered national attention and press coverage by Los Angeles Times, Wall Street Journal, Pollstar, KTLA, Forbes, Extra TV, and many more. For more information on CBF Productions, visit www.CBFproductions.com.

