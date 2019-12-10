+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Jetzt an der Umfrage zum Thema ETFs teilnehmen +++ -w-
10.12.2019 18:12:00

Moneda LatAm Corporate Bond Fund Declares Distributions

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of MLCB Ltd., general partner of MLCB Limited Partnership, Trustee for Moneda LatAm Corporate Bond Fund, (the "Fund) has declared cash distributions of $0.15 per Class A Unit and US$0.15 per Class U Unit payable on January 15, 2020 to holders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2019

The Fund is an investment fund established to provide holders of Units with investment exposure to a diversified portfolio of fixed income securities of companies located in, or with significant operations in, Latin America, primarily denominated in U.S. dollars. The Fund's investment objectives are to: (i) preserve and enhance the net asset value of the Fund; and (ii) provide Unitholders with quarterly distributions through exposure to the total return performance of the Moneda Deuda Latinoamericana Fondo de Inversion (the "Moneda Fund"), a Chilean listed investment fund established in 2000 which is actively managed by Moneda S.A. Administradora de Fondos de Inversion. Moneda Asset Management S.A., the parent company of the Portfolio Manager, was established in 1993 and is a leading independent asset manager headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

The Fund does not have a fixed distribution but targets quarterly distributions based on the total return of the units of the Moneda Fund less the expenses of the Fund for the period.

The Class A Units of the Fund are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol MLD.UN.

SOURCE Moneda LatAm Corporate Bond Fund

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

ABB 22.40
0.45 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
SGS 2'612.00
0.31 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Geberit 545.40
0.22 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Novartis 91.26
0.09 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Sika 172.60
-0.09 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Nestle 102.96
-0.89 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Swisscom 517.00
-1.00 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Adecco Group 60.88
-1.04 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
UBS Group 11.80
-1.09 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Alcon 54.23
-1.09 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:00
Notenbank & Brexit: Spannende Tage voraus!
13:52
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
13:30
Ölpreise aktuell gut unterstützt
10:14
Vontobel: Physische Lieferung bei Leitindizes
09.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
06.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.15% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Volkswagen AG
06.12.19
SMI-Investoren bleiben vorsichtig
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
26.11.19
Schroders: Die wachsende Bedeutung chinesischer A-Aktien in acht Bildern
mehr
Notenbank & Brexit: Spannende Tage voraus!

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Anleger unterschätzen womöglich die Gefahr einer Rezession im nächsten Jahr
S+B-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Schmolz+Bickenbach gibt Details zur Kapitalerhöhung bekannt
SMI in Rot -- DAX schliesst über 13'000 Zähler -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich kaum verändert
ABB-Aktien dank positiver Analystenkommentare im Plus
Roche-Tochter Genentech stellt an ASH-Kongress neue Daten vor
Google-Aktie im Blick: Diese Konsequenzen könnte der Machtwechsel bei Alphabet haben
Autoneum-Aktien sacken nach weiterer Gewinnwarnung zweistellig ab
Canopy Growth-Aktie mit zweistelligem Kurssprung: Canopy Growth erhält neuen CEO
Arqule-Aktie +100%: Merck & Co. kauft Krebsspezialisten Arqule
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI in Rot -- DAX schliesst über 13'000 Zähler -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich kaum verändert
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentierten sich am Dienstag mit negativen Vorzeichen. An der Wall Street kann neue Hoffnung im Handelsstreit etwas stützen. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich nur mit geringen Ausschlägen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;