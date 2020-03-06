Mondi's Stefan Pfundner Joins Liquibox as Director of European Technical Services

RICHMOND, Virginia, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stefan Pfundner, one of the flexible packaging industry's distinguished experts in film production and technology has joined Liquibox's European leadership team. Liquibox, based in the U.S., is a leading provider of flexible liquid packaging solutions globally.

Stefan joins Liquibox as Director of European Technical Services after nearly 10 years at Mondi Technical Films, a division of international packaging and paper company Mondi Group. There, Stefan was the leading developer of joint projects with producers of bag-in-box packaging, including Liquibox.

At Liquibox, Stefan will draw on his extensive product knowledge to drive innovation and identify synergies across projects to accelerate advancements. During his years at Mondi, drawing from his prior experience in the industry, Stefan led the development of environmentally friendly alternatives to traditional barrier films for bag-in-box packaging and liners for flexible Intermediate Bulk Containers.

Liquibox's Chief Commercial Officer Kevin Grogan said: "Stefan has been focused on sustainability throughout a long and storied career in the packaging industry. He'll be identifying opportunities for Liquibox to introduce new and improved materials into our product offerings to stay ahead of tomorrow's packaging needs and challenges. He's a critical hire for us and will be a great asset to our customers, as we drive toward more sustainable future."

Stefan remains based in Austria.

About Liquibox

Liquibox has led the way in flexible liquid packaging and dispensing innovation for 60 years. Today, Liquibox is advancing a new era of sustainable performance, with an intensified commitment to minimizing environmental impact without sacrificing quality to deliver solutions that protect products and the world we live in. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Liquibox is a portfolio company of Olympus Partners with facilities in 23 locations around the world. More at liquibox.com.

