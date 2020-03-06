06.03.2020 20:18:00

Mondi's Stefan Pfundner Joins Liquibox as Director of European Technical Services

RICHMOND, Virginia, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stefan Pfundner, one of the flexible packaging industry's distinguished experts in film production and technology has joined Liquibox's European leadership team. Liquibox, based in the U.S., is a leading provider of flexible liquid packaging solutions globally.

Stefan joins Liquibox as Director of European Technical Services after nearly 10 years at Mondi Technical Films, a division of international packaging and paper company Mondi Group. There, Stefan was the leading developer of joint projects with producers of bag-in-box packaging, including Liquibox.

At Liquibox, Stefan will draw on his extensive product knowledge to drive innovation and identify synergies across projects to accelerate advancements. During his years at Mondi, drawing from his prior experience in the industry, Stefan led the development of environmentally friendly alternatives to traditional barrier films for bag-in-box packaging and liners for flexible Intermediate Bulk Containers.

Liquibox's Chief Commercial Officer Kevin Grogan said: "Stefan has been focused on sustainability throughout a long and storied career in the packaging industry. He'll be identifying opportunities for Liquibox to introduce new and improved materials into our product offerings to stay ahead of tomorrow's packaging needs and challenges. He's a critical hire for us and will be a great asset to our customers, as we drive toward more sustainable future."

Stefan remains based in Austria.

About Liquibox
Liquibox has led the way in flexible liquid packaging and dispensing innovation for 60 years. Today, Liquibox is advancing a new era of sustainable performance, with an intensified commitment to minimizing environmental impact without sacrificing quality to deliver solutions that protect products and the world we live in. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Liquibox is a portfolio company of Olympus Partners with facilities in 23 locations around the world. More at liquibox.com.

Media contact:
Kevin Grogan
+1 (630) 210-2872

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1096462/Liquibox_Logo.jpg

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

16:29
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
13:31
OPEC spielt “Russisches Roulette”
08:42
SMI-Erholung bereits wieder beendet
07:27
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Langfristiger Trendwechsel? / Kühne + Nagel – Neue Abwärtswelle?
07:00
Will Coronavirus Impact Industrial Metals Markets?
05.03.20
Aktienmärkte weiterhin volatil | BX Swiss TV
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
02.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13:11
Schroders: Sieben Gründe, warum London trotz Brexit erfolgreich sein wird
27.02.20
Schroders: Die versteckten Stars des europäischen Technologiesektors
26.02.20
Schroders: Klimadisruption: die neue Normalität
mehr
Aktienmärkte weiterhin volatil | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SMI verabschiedet sich mit herben Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen dickmim Minus -- DAX rauscht ab -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen tiefrot
Franken legt am Nachmittag zu - Die Gründe
US-Börsen verlieren kräftig an Boden -- SMI schliesst deutlich schwächer -- Verluste beim DAX -- Dow mit kräftigem Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
UBS-Aktie und Credit-Suisse-Aktie sacken kräftig ab: Bankaktien setzen Talfahrt fort
Bank of America befürchtet für die Weltwirtschaft das schlimmste Jahr seit der Finanzkrise - jedoch keine Rezession
Investor warnt: Bärenmarkt bei Tech-Aktien möglich
Stadler Rail erzielt leicht höheren Gewinn - Aktie endet dennoch deutlich im Minus
Investmenthaus: Diese Quarantäne-Aktien könnten von der Corona-Krise profitieren
Flughafen Zürich-Aktie im Sinkflug: Coronavirus drückt Flughafenbetreiber auf Tiefstände
Wisekey-Aktie geht fester aus dem Handel: Investor Yorkville verlängert Eigenkapitalzusage von drei auf fünf Jahre

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI verabschiedet sich mit herben Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen dickmim Minus -- DAX rauscht ab -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen tiefrot
Coronavirus-Ängste belasteten die Börsen in Zürich und Frankfurt zum Wochenausklang extrem. An der Wall Street geht es am Freitag abwärts. Auch die asiatischen Märkte standen stark unter Druck.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;