Mondias retains Paradox for Investor Relations

MONTREAL, July 2, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Mondias Naturals Inc. ("Mondias" or the "Company") (TSXV: NHP) is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Relations Publiques Paradox Inc. ("Paradox") to provide investor relations services for the Company, effective July 1, 2019. Paradox is a Montreal-based investor relations consultancy firm that has been in business for 20 years. Paradox has represented a number of public companies through its extensive network and experience in the capital markets.

Paradox will increase visibility toward the financial community by direct introduction, marketing strategies and road shows to the investment community and handle incoming calls from shareholders and potential investors. Paradox's extensive experience and large network provides a full-service approach to investor relations and will provide creative, effective results-driven investor relations programs for Mondias.

The agreement is for a term of 24 months. Paradox will be paid $7,500 per month and will receive stock options exercisable into 450,000 common shares of the Company for a period of two years at a price of $0.25 per common share. The options will vest in four equal tranches in each quarter following the date hereof.

The agreement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Mondias Natural Products Inc.

Mondias specializes in the commercialization and development of evidence-based botanical products for the health-care, bio-agriculture and organic markets. The company sells both oral and topical botanical agents to help manage unmet medical needs through its Holizen Laboratories division. Mondias is also developing botanical-based specialty fertilizers for use on household plants, lawns and golf courses and in urban gardens, nurseries and greenhouses, in collaboration with McGill's Faculty of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.

For more information, visit: www.mondias.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements

Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information. All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include the Company's inability to obtain sufficient financing to execute its business plan; competition; regulation; anticipated and unanticipated costs and delays; the success of the Company's research and development strategies; the ability to obtain orphan drug status; the applicability of the discoveries made; the successful and timely completion and uncertainties related to the regulatory approval process; the timing of clinical trials; the timing and outcomes of regulatory or intellectual property decisions; and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update them to reflect new information or subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.

SOURCE Mondias Natural Products Inc.